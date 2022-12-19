Twitter now supports themed icons in latest Android 13 update: Report

for now supports a themed icon on devices running 13 or higher with its latest stable update.

According to 9to5Google, this will include Google's Pixel smartphones as well as Samsung Galaxy devices, which both support this 'Material You' theming on home screen icons.

With the new update, it will change the icon's colour to match the users' wallpaper and system, as well as any other apps that support this feature.

Other notable apps that support themed icons include Slack, Spotify, Telegram, Mastodon, Reddit and more, according to the report.

This change was merged into for updates by Chris Banes as he confirmed in a tweet, said the report.

"Enjoy the last change I merged before leaving the birdhouse," he tweeted.

Banes is a former Twitter employee, who worked on Twitter's Android app, before leaving the company (along with much of the Android team) in November.

This latest Twitter update does not support the new Twitter Blue, which for now is only available through the iOS app and provides the platform's new form of verification and other features for $8/month (or more), the report added.

Moreover, in a series of updates, last week, Twitter confirmed that the micro-blogging platform will increase the tweet character limit from 280 to 4,000.

