Friday, April 25, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Perplexity rolls out conversational AI assistant to iOS devices: Features

Perplexity rolls out conversational AI assistant to iOS devices: Features

Tool can do a range of tasks for daily life, fetch real-time information and content

Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)

Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Perplexity has launched a major update for its iOS app, aiming to capitalise on the void that the lack of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18 has left for users.
 
The San Francisco-based company is introducing a new artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant that can perform a range of tasks: from setting reminders and writing emails to booking cabs and making restaurant appointments through a third-party app.
 
The update will enable users to continue voice conversations with the AI bot even if the app is running in the background. The features are accessible to free-tier users but for a limited period.
 

Perplexity iOS app update: What is new

 
Perplexity has introduced support for multi-app actions, allowing it to perform tasks like booking a ride through services such as Uber. iPhone users with the Action button can now set it up to trigger the AI voice assistant directly, skipping the need to open the app. When it comes to playing music or sending emails, the assistant defaults to Apple Music and Mail.
 
Perplexity’s capabilities also include fetching real-time information and pulling content from platforms like YouTube and podcast directories. However, unlike its rivals such as Gemini or Grok, it doesn’t yet support real-time camera input. Users can upload an image and ask questions about it, but live video analysis isn’t available at the moment. 

Also Read

PremiumRahul Patel, the San Francisco Bay Area-based chief general manager for connectivity, broadband, and networks

Global chip design giant Qualcomm sees mid-tier AI mobiles in India in 2026

infosys, IT sector

How American accents, artificial intelligence can save India's outsourcing

Adobe Firefly

Adobe adds AI models from OpenAI, Google to its Firefly app: Details here

The headquarters of HCL Technologies Ltd. in Noida, India.

Indian IT firms use AI to drive sales growth with fewer new hires

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will debut in India soon: Here is what it can do

  This new update gives Perplexity a Siri-like feel, and positions it as an alternative to the Apple-owned virtual assistant. However, Apple reserves deeper system-level access for its own assistant, which means that the Perplexity app won’t be able to replace Siri completely.
 
iOS users can now update the Perplexity app to utilise these features and grant required permissions. There is no information immediately on when the new voice assistant will be available for Android users.

More From This Section

iPhone, apple Iphones

Apple to shift entire US iPhone assembly to India by 2026 amid trade war

POCO F7

POCO F7 5G phone with 7550mAh battery to be launched in May: What to expect

google, google logo

Google's Alphabet sees profit jump 28% in Q1 despite legal, trade threats

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 25 to win exclusive rewards

Tech Wrap April 24

Tech Wrap April 24: ASUS's Vivobook, Sennheiser HD 505, WhatsApp's feature

Topics : Artificial intelligence AI Models Apple iOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon