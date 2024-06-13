OPPO F27 Pro Plus launched at Rs 27,999 onwards: Know specs, features, more

OPPO on June 13 launched India’s first IP69-rated smartphone, the OPPO F27 Pro Plus. Touted by the company as a durable smartphone, the F27 Pro Plus boasts Swiss SGS five-star rating for drop resistance and US military standard certification for build quality. Priced at Rs 27,999, the smartphone will be available in Dust Pink and Midnight Navy colours from June 20.

OPPO F27 Pro Plus: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

OPPO F27 Pro Plus: Availability and introductory offers

The OPPO F27 Pro Plus smartphone is now available for pre-order on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart, and at select retail outlets. Open sale starts from June 20.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a 10 per cent cashback on both credit and debit cards from select banks – including HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank. Additionally, OPPO is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on trade-in deals. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to nine months.

OPPO F27 Pro Plus: Details

The OPPO F27 Pro Plus smartphone features an internally dampened body, aluminium alloy protection for motherboard and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the screen. Leveraging these durability features, the smartphone has received Swiss SGS five-star rating for drop resistance and US military standard (MIL-STD-810H method 516.8) certification for build quality.

Moreover, the smartphone boasts waterproof microphone, speaker openings, SIM card slot pinhole and USB port. Additionally, the smartphone’s microphone openings and earpiece speaker are covered by a film that allows audio to pass through but keeps the water out, and the USB is secured with a silicone ring. With these protections in place, the OPPO F27 Pro Plus has received three ingress protection (IP) certifications: IP66 for protection against dust and regular water jets, IP68 for protection against dust and water immersion up to 1.5m for 30 mins, and IP69 for protection against dust and high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80-degree Celsius.

OPPO F27 Pro Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch fullHD 3D curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 950nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Rear camera: 64MP primary + 2MP depth camera

Front camera: 8MP

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP66, IP68, IP69, Swiss SGS 5 Stars Drop Resistance, MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 certification

Thickness: 7.89mm

Weight: 177g

Colours: Dust Pink and Midnight Navy