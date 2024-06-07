Samsung foldable devices with 'further optimised Galaxy AI' coming soon

The 2024 foldable devices from Samsung will feature further optimised Galaxy AI, confirmed the South Korean electronics maker on June 7. In a blog posted on Samsung official newsroom, Samsung’s EVP and head of Mobile research and development, Won-Joon Choi, said that the company will “further optimise the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices.” This is the first time Samsung has officially acknowledged the existence of foldable devices for 2024.

In the same blog, Samsung confirmed that its Live Translate AI feature will expand to third-party apps. Samsung stated that the entire processing of real-time call translation for third-party apps will take place on-device, similar to how it works with Samsung’s native call dialler.

Earlier this week, 9To5Google reported that Samsung briefly posted an ad for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 on its website in Kazakhstan and took it down shortly after. According to the report, the ad that was posted by mistake showcased the first look of the upcoming foldable smartphones by Samsung. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: What to expect

According to the report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would get a new frame design offering the smartphone a boxy look. It also stated that the smartphone would likely have a wider appearance than the predecessor, suggesting that the smartphone is expected to feature a bigger and wider display, both on the cover and inside.

As per the report, the ad that got published on Samsung’s website showed the Fold 6 smartphone in a colour scheme that matches the Galaxy S24 Ultra, suggesting that the next-generation book-style foldable from Samsung could get a titanium body similar to the company’s flagship smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6, on the other hand, is reported to feature a similar squarish frame design and would get colour coordinated metallic rings around the rear cameras. Not much change is expected from the Flip 6 in terms of display size.

Last month, The Verge reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has appeared on the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) testing record. The FCC listing reportedly revealed that the Flip 6 would likely get a slightly bigger 3,790mAh battery compared to a 3,700mAh battery on the current generation model.

Samsung’s next-generation foldable smartphones are expected to launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely to be scheduled next month.