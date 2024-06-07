Soon, Samsung's on-device AI Live Translate feature will work with WhatsApp

Samsung has announced that the “Live Translate” features, which is part of its Galaxy AI suite, will soon work with third-party message apps for voice calls. Samsung’s EVP and head of Mobile research and development, Won-Joon Choi, said that Samsung will soon extend the Galaxy AI “beyond its own native calling app by expanding Live Translate to other third-party message apps to support voice calls.”

Samsung has also confirmed that the entire processing of real-time call translation for third-party apps will take place on-device, similar to how it works with Samsung’s native call dialler. “Since this feature has been integrated into our on-device AI language translation model, users will be able to experience barrier-free communication without worrying about privacy issues like personal data being shared outside their phone when using Live Translate,” said Choi in his editorial note published on Samsung newsroom.

Although Samsung has not confirmed which messaging apps will have access to the Live Translate feature, it is likely that popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram will incorporate it soon. It should also be noted that the Live Translate feature for third-party messaging apps will only work with Samsung devices that support Galaxy AI. These devices include the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 Series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and more.

Choi said that he believes that the hybrid approach of offering AI features on smartphones, that processes some AI workloads on-device for privacy while sending heavy workloads to the cloud, is the “most practical and reliable solution.” Furthermore, he confirmed that Samsung is working on more mobile AI features and expects more of them to run on-device for faster response time and more privacy.