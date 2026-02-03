Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI launches Codex app for Desktop to gain ground in AI coding race

OpenAI on Monday introduced a desktop app for Codex, designed to help users manage multiple AI agents and automate coding-related tasks amid rising competition in AI development tools

OpenAI

Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

OpenAI is launching a desktop app for its coding tool, Codex, in hopes of seizing momentum -- and customers -- from its rivals in the AI code-generation space.
 
OpenAI said it designed its Codex app to make it easy for users to simultaneously manage multiple artificial-intelligence agents over a long period of time. The app can also then use code to do things like gather and analyze information, OpenAI officials said during a briefing with reporters.
 
Coding is arguably the most successful application for AI models in recent years. Coding tools are key to helping AI startups attract business customers and the space has grown increasingly competitive.
 
 
OpenAI lags behind its rivals in this area, particularly the AI startup Anthropic, which has dominated the coding market with its Claude Code tool. Anthropic says Claude Code reached $1 billion in revenue, on an annualized basis, in the six months after it was made available to the public.
 
The Codex app, released on Monday, is part of OpenAI's redoubled efforts to gain ground. OpenAI said it’s also tried to make the app more user-friendly to help make these advanced capabilities more accessible to the masses.

Many observers of the coding space say the code-generation tools aren’t yet good enough to entirely replace human tech workers. But these tools do make their work significantly faster.
 
“The models just don’t run out of dopamine,” CEO Sam Altman said, relaying a recent conversation with a colleague. “They keep trying, they don't run out of motivation.”
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

