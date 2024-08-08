Samsung Independence Day offer: Galaxy S24 from Rs 62,999, no-cost EMI

8GB RAM + 512GB storage:

Launch price: Rs 89,999

Offer price: Rs 77,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 is available in leading online and offline retail stores. The company is also offering no-cost EMI plans up to 24 months on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Details

Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone boasts a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display of fullHD+ resolution. The display offers adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and peak brightness level of 2600nits. Powered by the Exynos 2400 chip, the Galaxy S24 smartphone features a 4000 mAh battery. For Imaging, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera with optical image stablisation (OIS). The primary camera is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. At the front, the smartphone sports a 12MP camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with a suite of artificial intelligence features that Samsung calls Galaxy AI. These features include Google’s gesture drive Circle to Search, Live Translate for real-time voice and text translations of phone calls and live conversation translator feature called Interpreter. Apart from these, Galaxy AI features include Note Assist for text generation, Transcript assist for speech-to-text and various media editing tools.

The Galaxy S24 is available in four colours – Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black and Marble Gray. There are also three additional colourways that are exclusive to Samsung’s website. These include Sapphire Blue, Jade Green and Sandstone Orange.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications