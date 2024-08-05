Business Standard
Samsung Galaxy F14, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy F14 is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB on-board storage configuration and moonlight silver and peppermint green colour options

Samsung Galaxy F14 with Snapdragon 680

Samsung Galaxy F14 with Snapdragon 680

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680-powered Galaxy F14 smartphone in India. The South Korean electronics maker has a model that goes by the same name, but is powered by MediaTek processor. Though the two are not related, there are similarities that the two models share. For example, Samsung has committed two operating system updates and four years of security updates for both the models. Here is all you need to know about the Qualcomm chip powered Samsung Galaxy F14:

Samsung Galaxy F14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680: Variants and availability
Priced at Rs 8,999, the Samsung Galaxy F14 model is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage configuration, and moonlight silver and peppermint green colour options. Samsung said that the smartphone will be available in India at select retail stores and customers can also avail no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for purchasing the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F14: Details

The new Samsung Galaxy F14 smartphone sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ display of 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, the smartphone comes with 4GB RAM, which could be expanded up to 8GB using the Samsung’s RAM Plus feature that essentially uses a portion of the smartphone’s storage as virtual RAM. The smartphone features a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast wired charging.

In the camera department, the Galaxy F14 boasts a triple-camera set-up at the back with a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor of an f/1.8 aperture lens. On the front, the smartphone sports a 13MP camera sensor for selfies, video calling, and more.

Samsung has announced that the smartphone will get up to two generations of operating system upgrades and up to four years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F14: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch, FullHD+, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

