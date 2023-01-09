Samsung likely to reveal its first in-house mobile chipset in February

-
Tech giant Samsung's mobile division (MX) will reportedly reveal its first in-house mobile chipset next month, during the launch of the Galaxy S23 series.
According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung MX CEO TM Roh is likely to give a teaser about the high-end processor at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, reports SamMobile.
The new processor is expected to be developed for the Galaxy S25 series that will be launched in early 2025.
It is also likely to be made using Samsung Foundry's second or third-generation 3nm gate-all-around (GAA) fabrication process.
Moreover, the tech giant has reportedly created a team of over a thousand engineers, which includes a veteran semiconductor specialist from Apple.
"If its first chip becomes a success, we could see Exynos chips disappear from Galaxy smartphones and tablets forever," the report said.
Last week, the tech giant's Colombia website had revealed that the Galaxy S23 series will be launched on February 1 this year.
Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person Unpacked event.
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 12:03 IST
