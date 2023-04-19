close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Samsung launches 'News' app with podcasts, daily briefings, news feeds

Additional news sources will be added to the app over time through Samsung's syndication partner -- upday, according to the company

IANS San Francisco
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched its 'News' application with daily briefings, news feeds and podcasts to give users access to daily news from a wide variety of publications.

The company launched the app in beta and will be rolled out to users in the US.

"We created Samsung News to deliver breaking and premium news to Galaxy users in an easy-to-access format. Our goal is to support users by letting them curate their ideal news experience," Avner Ronen, VP of Product Development at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

Samsung News will initially provide access to news content from a wide range of partners, including Bloomberg Media, CNN, Fortune, Fox News, Glamour, GQ, HuffPost, Money, Newsweek, New York Post, Parade, POLITICO, Refinery29, Reuters, Salon, Slate, Sports Illustrated, The Daily Beast, TheStreet, USA TODAY and Vice.

Additional news sources will be added to the app over time through Samsung's syndication partner -- upday, according to the company.

Moreover, the company said that users who already have the Samsung Free app on their device will see the icon change to Samsung News starting on April 18, when their apps are updated.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

CES 2023: Samsung shares vision for connected homes as future way of life

Samsung likely to reveal its first in-house mobile chipset in February

Appliances, consumer electronics sector aim for double-digit growth in 2023

Instagram now lets you add up to 5 'links in bio'. Here's how to do it

Xiaomi 13 Ultra launched in China with 90W charging, 50MP camera and more

Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today

Realme Narzo N55 sale price starts in India: Check price, features and more

Foxconn likely to expand its Chennai iPhone manufacturing facility

Initially, the feature will be available on select phones, and in the coming weeks, it will roll out to all addressable devices, the company stated.

--IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Topics : Samsung | Samsung Electronics | Apps

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

ChatGPT
3 min read

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

WhatsApp
2 min read

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
2 min read

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Asus ROG Phone 7 series
2 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

sugar
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon