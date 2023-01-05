JUST IN
Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on Jan 5: Details here
Business Standard

CES 2023: Samsung shares vision for connected homes as future way of life

Samsung Electronics Co. has brought attention to its efforts to make connected and sustainable homes a future way of life at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 here

Topics
Samsung | CES | Smart devices

IANS  |  Las Vegas 

Samsung Electronics Co. has brought attention to its efforts to make connected and sustainable homes a future way of life at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 here.D

During a press conference held a day before the official opening of the annual CES in Las Vegas, the South Korean tech giant shared its vision to create a future where all home gadgets are connected and seamlessly communicate with each other to make people's lives easier and more convenient, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"We recognise our vision is a big one," Samsung Electronics vice chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee said at the event.

Acknowledging the difficulties, he said: "It will take time, innovation and cooperation with partners worldwide. But we are committed to achieving it and already getting started."

At the event, the tech giant announced the launch of the smart home hub SmartThings Station, the first Samsung product with a built-in feature to support Matter.

According to the company, the hub offers "simple, interoperable and dependable ways to connect a more significant number of devices" and "quick setup and compatibility with a range of smart home products including Matter devices".

Moreover, the hub will help save energy and reduce climate impact, with features powered by artificial intelligence (AI), such as SmartThings Energy and the AI Energy Mode, it said.

"Having a smarter home shouldn't be complicated or expensive. So we wanted to create the SmartThings Station as a simple, reliable and expandable smart home hub," said Jung Jae-yeon, executive vice president and head of the SmartThings, Device Platform Center, Samsung Electronics.

As part of the efforts to realise its smart home vision sooner, Samsung has been pushing to make all of its home appliances Wi-Fi enabled and allow home devices from 13 different brands that belong to the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) to be connected and controlled by the end of this year.

The tech giant also said it plans to launch the SmartThings Station in the US next month.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 10:31 IST

