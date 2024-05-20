Business Standard
Samsung offers discounts, 24-month no-cost EMI, bank cashbacks to students

In its Back to Campus campaign, Samsung is offering up to Rs 12,000 bank cashback on select Galaxy devices, and an additional 10 per cent discount through the Samsung Student Plus program

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean electronics maker Samsung’s India unit has announced a “Back to Campus” campaign in which it is offering discounts, 24-month no-interest equated monthly instalment option, and bank cashbacks to students. Moreover, the company is offering an additional 10 per cent discount on select products through the Samsung Student Plus program. Below are the details:

Samsung Back to Campus campaign offers
In the campaign, Samsung is offering up to Rs 12,000 bank cashback on select Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy smartphones, and an additional 10 per cent discount through the Samsung Student Plus program. Students can avail of these offers on Samsung online store, select retail stores, and other online platforms.

Samsung Galaxy Book

Eligible laptops from Samsung in the campaign include the Galaxy Book 4 series, Galaxy Book 3 series, and Galaxy Book 2 series. During the campaign period, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, which was launched in February at Rs 163,990 onwards, is available starting at Rs 153,990, including bank offers and exchange bonus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab

The campaign offers are applicable on the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Tab A9 series. During the campaign period, the Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB on-board storage and Wi-Fi connectivity is available at Rs 60,999, which is Rs 12,000 less than its launch price of Rs 72,999.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung’s Back to Campus campaign offers are also applicable on select Galaxy S-series and Galaxy A-series smartphones. In the sale, the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone is available at Rs 61,999 onwards, including a Rs 5,000 bank cashback and Rs 8,000 exchange bonus. The smartphone was launched at Rs 79,999 onwards in January.
First Published: May 20 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

