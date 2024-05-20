Soon, WhatsApp could let you lock, unlock chats even on linked devices

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature in beta version for Android that allows users to lock chats on linked devices. For context, the chat lock feature has been available on Meta-owned instant messaging platform since 2023. However, it has been exclusive to primary devices. Soon, the feature could be available even on linked devices such as WhatsApp for web. The Chat Lock feature allows users to hide chats either through passcode or biometric authentication.

WhatsApp update tracking platform WABetaInfo has reported that the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (version 2.24.11.9) shows the chat lock feature in linked devices. According to the report, WhatsApp for Android prompts users to enter a secret code to open locked chats on linked devices. The secret code must be entered in the primary device and the locked chats status will appear in the secondary or linked device. After setting up the code, the locked chat will disappear from the linked device and can be accessed in the locked chat section.

For reference, the chat lock feature is used to hide conversation from the chats tab, ensuring an additional layer of privacy. To access the locked chats, users need to swipe down and enter the password. However, this feature is only supported on the primary devices as of now.

Currently, there is no information on when the feature will be available for the stable version of WhatsApp. However, the update could roll out to the public after the beta testing to both iOS and Android users.

Besides locked chats, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to show Channels on linked devices, too. For context, WhatsApp Channels is a dedicated space on the platform for updates from organisations and people that are not in users contact list. According to WABetaInfo, the beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.24.10.23) has instances suggesting that Channels can also be accessed on the linked devices. This will allow users to find, manage, follow and create Channels on linked devices such as desktop app.