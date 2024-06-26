Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 10: What to expect besides Z Fold 6, Flip 6

Samsung has scheduled the Galaxy Unpacked event for July 10 where the South Korean electronics maker will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. While the foldable devices will be in focus, announcements related to mobile artificial intelligence (Galaxy AI) and wearable devices, especially the Galaxy Ring, are expected to share the limelight.

In a blog post announcing the next Galaxy Unpacked date, Samsung said, "Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem," suggesting that the company would unveil other products, too, at the event. These may include the Galaxy Watch 7 series, Galaxy Buds 3 series, and the Galaxy Ring.

Here is everything you need to know:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When and where to watch in India

Samsung has set the Galaxy Unpacked for June 10 in Paris, France. The in-person event will start at 3 pm (CEST) and it will be livestreamed online for a global audience. In India, the event livestream will kick off at 6:30 pm on Samsung India website, Samsung newsroom, and Samsung official YouTube channel. Moreover, updates from the event will be available across Samsung social media handles.

Date: June 10

Time: 6:30 pm (IST)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

In the foldable line, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 devices. Both of these are expected to feature AI-feature specifically designed for foldable form factor. Moreover, there will be season upgrades with regard to design, display, processor, protection, battery, and more.

Starting with a book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it is anticipated to get a 6.3-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the device is expected to sport a 7.6-inch bendable AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Other notable updates may include a new frame design and material, possibly titanium. The Z Fold 6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage space.

Similar to the Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to get a flat frame design with colour coordinated metallic rings around the rear cameras. The flip-style smartphone is expected to get a bigger capacity battery, compared to the current generation model. However, the bump in battery capacity is expected to be marginal.

Galaxy Watch 7 series and Watch Ultra

In the Watch 7 series, Samsung is anticipated to introduce two models – a baseline model and an Ultra model. While both are expected to pack similar features, including AI features, the Ultra model is expected to be its rugged offering with a titanium case, square shaped dial, and sapphire glass protection on the display. Moreover, the Ultra model is expected to sport a bigger display of 3,000 nits peak brightness and a lasting battery of up to 100 hours on-battery time.

Galaxy Buds 3 series

Samsung is reportedly planning to completely overhaul the design of its wireless earbuds with the Galaxy Buds 3 series. According to reports, the series will feature a standard and a pro model, both of which will feature a stem design instead of the pod design. Samsung is likely to adopt the new design to improve the microphone quality as mics placed on the stem offers closer proximity to the mouth and even better directional voice reception. In addition to the buds, the case will go through a redesign too. According to media reports, the Galaxy Buds 3 series will get a rectangular design with a transparent lid that will sport the Samsung branding.

Galaxy Ring

Announced earlier this year, the Galaxy Ring could get official at the Unpacked event on June 10. Samsung has already confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Ring will be offered in black, gold and silver colours and in nine different sizes. The battery capacity of each ring will be determined by its size and would likely be in the range of 17mAh to 22mAh.

Additionally, media reports suggest that the Galaxy Ring will get a buds like case for charging. Although the company has not revealed much about the health related features, the Galaxy Ring is expected to complement the Galaxy Watch to offer more insights into the user’s health. The Galaxy Ring is anticipated to feature a heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring feature, electrocardiogram (ECG) functions and a few physical activity trackers, similar to the Galaxy Watch.

Galaxy AI

Samsung earlier confirmed that “further optimise the Galaxy AI experience” is coming with the upcoming foldable devices. While the company has not revealed much about the upcoming AI features on its smartphones, it has said that its Live Translate AI feature will expand to third-party apps. Samsung has confirmed that the entire processing of real-time call translation for third-party apps will take place on-device, similar to how it works with Samsung’s native call dialler.

The company has also confirmed that it will be soon integrating AI into the Samsung Health app, which will provide “comprehensive health insights, along with motivational encouragement to help you improve your daily wellness”. This will likely improve health metric analysis and offer deeper insights for data collected from smart wearable devices such as the Galaxy Watch and the upcoming Galaxy Ring.