Vodafone Idea in talks with Samsung to expand 4G, 5G with vRAN solutions

Vodafone Idea is in active discussions with Samsung regarding new technologies, including virtualised Radio Access Network (vRAN) solutions, for their 4G and 5G implementations, the company said in a statement.

During the last 12 to 18 months, the two companies have carried out network trials in Chennai. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Encouraged by the favourable trial outcomes and performance matching on par with current suppliers, Vodafone Idea has extended Samsung deployments to the Karnataka and Bihar regions.

This deployment meets the company’s minimum roll-out requirements for the 5G spectrum acquired in the 2022 auctions across the three regions, employing non-standalone vRAN architecture.

Jagbir Singh, chief technical officer at Vi, said, “We are proud to demonstrate our leadership in next-generation radio solutions (vRAN) that can deliver enhanced experience to our customers with better TCO. This vRAN deployment, delivered through Samsung’s innovation and joint technological strategic initiatives, is in sync with our technology transformation roadmap and enriched vendor ecosystem. We see a major role ahead for hybrid architecture in delivering the network enhanced capabilities that will push new dimensions in radio architecture.”

Vi said it will be expanding its engagement with Samsung for its vRAN solutions harnessing its cloud-based benefits, and blending it with traditional RAN deployments to roll out 5G networks and improve performance and customer experience.

Samsung’s vRAN solution will allow Vi to enhance network management with improved flexibility, scalability, and resource efficiency. Additionally, the telecom company is in discussions with Ericsson, Nokia, and Mavenir regarding its 4G network expansion and the rollout of 5G across the country.

Vodafone Idea completes 5G obligation

Last week, Vodafone Idea announced that it has met the minimum rollout obligation for 5G networks. In 2022, Vodafone Idea acquired spectrum to offer 5G services across 17 telecom circles.

“Vodafone Idea has completed its minimum rollout obligation (MRO) across all Vi 5G circles on both spectrum bands,” the company said in a statement.

VI secured 50 MHz spectrum in the 3,300 MHz band for each of the 17 circles at a cost of Rs 15,137.75 crore through auctions held in 2022.

The company was required to launch commercial services in at least one city per circle by the end of the first year, expand to 28 towns by 2025 across all telecom circle categories, and reach 87 towns by 2027.