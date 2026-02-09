Sony may launch WF-1000XM6 flagship earbuds on Feb 12: What to expect

Sony has released a teaser video for its next set of wireless earbuds, confirming that the company will unveil its “next generation of earbuds” on February 12. While Sony has not named the product in the teaser, a report by 9To5Google said that the upcoming launch is expected to be the company’s next flagship true wireless earbuds, likely the WF-1000XM6, which would succeed the WF-1000XM5 that debuted in 2023.

The teaser video, posted on Sony’s official YouTube channel, offers only a brief glimpse of the product. It shows the silhouette of an open charging case with one earbud visible inside, giving a partial look at the new design. The video ends by confirming the launch date and time, but does not reveal any specifications or features.

Sony WF-1000XM6: What to expect

The Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds are expected to bring a revised design for both the buds and the charging case. The earbuds will likely carry an IPX4 rating for water resistance and are expected to be available in at least two colours, including black and silver.

According to a report by NotebookCheck, specifications of the Sony WF-1000XM6 have also appeared online. The new model is expected to use a QN3e processor and will likely work alongside eight adaptive microphones, up from six on the WF-1000XM5, with the aim of improving noise cancellation performance.

The audio hardware is also expected to be updated, with a new driver, an improved DAC, and a better amplifier. The earbuds are said to support Hi-Res Wireless audio via LDAC, along with DSEE Extreme upscaling and a 10-band equaliser. Other features could include 360 Reality Audio with head tracking, adaptive sound control, and multiple ambient sound modes.

For calls, the earbuds are said to use a combination of beamforming microphones and bone conduction sensors, along with wind noise reduction and AI-based processing. Battery life is expected to be rated at up to eight hours on the earbuds, with an additional 16 hours provided by the charging case. The case is also said to support fast charging and wireless charging.