Tech Wrap Feb 6: Vivo V70 series launch, OPPO Find X9s, Spotify Page Match

Vivo has announced that its Vivo V70 series smartphones will launch in India on February 19. The lineup will include two models — the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the upcoming devices, including the chips powering the smartphones, battery, and camera details. The V70 series will feature Zeiss-backed camera systems, including a telephoto lens offering up to 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The company said that the Vivo V70 will be available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow, while the V70 Elite will be offered in Sand Beige, Passion Red, and Authentic Black.

Spotify has updated its audiobooks feature with new capabilities to make it easier for users to discover and listen to audiobooks on the platform. The update brings a feature that allows users to sync audiobooks on Spotify with physical copies of a book. It will essentially let users continue listening from where they last stopped reading the physical book. Spotify is also collaborating with Bookshop.org, which will allow users to buy physical books through Spotify.

Anthropic has launched Claude Opus 4.6, an upgraded version of its AI model, focusing on improved reasoning, longer task handling, and stronger performance across coding and general knowledge work. According to Anthropic, the new model builds on Claude Opus 4.5 and is designed to handle complex workflows more reliably without losing context over extended sessions.

Meta is testing a standalone app for its Vibes feed, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. Launched in September last year, Vibes lets users create and share AI-generated short videos inside the Meta AI app, along with browsing a feed made up entirely of AI-created content. The feed resembles TikTok or Instagram Reels, but instead of user-recorded clips, every video is created or remixed using Meta’s AI tools.

Apple’s next iPhone launch could be just weeks away, with a new report suggesting that the anticipated iPhone 17e may debut on February 19. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Macwelt, a German companion to Macworld, the launch date of the iPhone 17e is being discussed within accessory and case manufacturing circles. Notably, February 19 would fall exactly one year after Apple introduced the iPhone 16e, pointing to a possible annual refresh cycle for the ‘e’ lineup.

ASUS has expanded its AI PC lineup in India with the launch of six new laptops across the Zenbook and Vivobook series, led by the flagship Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA). The new lineup also includes the Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA), Vivobook S16 (M3607GA), Vivobook 16 (M1607GA), Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ), and Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ). These laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen processors, with availability starting February 12.

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 26.4 in the coming months. According to 9To5Mac, the update is likely to introduce Apple’s AI-powered Siri revamp, built on a custom version of Google’s Gemini AI model. Alongside a revamped Siri, iOS 26.4 is expected to bring updates across apps like Freeform, expand AutoFill support, and include background changes to services such as the Apple TV app and iCloud.

India’s efforts to curb cyber-enabled fraud are increasingly being driven by citizens themselves, according to fresh data shared by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in Parliament. Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said the DoT’s Sanchar Saathi initiative has enabled members of the public to report suspected fraudulent communications through its Chakshu facility, available via a web portal and mobile application.

Apple has shelved its plans to launch an AI-powered virtual health coach internally known as Project Mulberry, according to a report by 9To5Mac citing Bloomberg. Instead of introducing the service as a standalone offering, Apple is now expected to release some of its planned features individually within the Health app, following leadership changes across its health and artificial intelligence teams.

Amazon reported fourth-quarter earnings slightly below Wall Street estimates even as sales surged and it reported the fastest growth in its prominent cloud computing business in 13 quarters. The Seattle-based online behemoth on Thursday reported net income of $21.2 billion, or $1.95 per share, for the three-month period ended December 31. That compares with $20 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Four of the biggest US technology companies together have forecast capital expenditures that will reach about $650 billion in 2026 — a mind-boggling tide of cash earmarked for new data centers and the long list of equipment needed to make them tick, including artificial intelligence chips, networking cables and backup generators.