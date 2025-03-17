Soon, Gemini will replace Google Assistant on Android phone: What to expect

Monday, March 17, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google plans to expand Gemini across its ecosystem, including tablets, cars, and connected devices such as smartwatches and headphones

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Google has announced plans to phase out Google Assistant from Android smartphones, transitioning more users to its AI-powered Gemini assistant. In a blog post, the company stated that later this year, the classic Google Assistant will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices or available for download from app stores.
 
As part of this shift, Google will upgrade more Android users from Assistant to Gemini. However, for devices that do not meet the minimum system requirements for Gemini, Assistant functionality will remain unchanged for now. Gemini requires Android 10 or higher, suggesting that devices running Android 9 or earlier may continue to support Google Assistant.
 
 
Launched last year, Gemini introduced AI-powered features such as image generation, text summarisation, and multimodal capabilities. However, its initial rollout lacked some core Assistant functions. Google has since addressed these gaps, adding support for tasks such as:
  • Setting and managing alarms and timers
  • Controlling device features like flashlight, volume, and display brightness
  • Taking photos and screenshots
  • Managing media playback
  • Opening specific apps, websites, or settings
Additionally, Gemini integrates with third-party apps like WhatsApp and Spotify, and offers 'Gemini Live,' an interface for more natural voice interactions.
 
Despite these improvements, some limitations remain. For instance, Gemini does not yet fully support 'Routines,' a key automation feature of Google Assistant. However, Google stated it is "continuing to focus on improving the quality of the day-to-day Gemini experience, especially for those who have come to rely on Google Assistant."
 
Gemini assistant: What's next
 
Beyond smartphones, Google plans to expand Gemini across its ecosystem, including tablets, cars, and connected devices such as smartwatches and headphones. The company also confirmed that Gemini-powered experiences are coming to home devices like smart speakers, displays, and TVs. While specific details have not been shared, Google stated that more information will be revealed in the coming months. Until then, Google Assistant will continue to function on these devices.
 

