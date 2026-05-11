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Soon, you can customise chat themes on WhatsApp Web client: What's new

WhatsApp is reportedly testing chat themes for its web client, allowing users to customise wallpapers, message bubbles, and chat colours directly from browsers

WhatsApp’s redesigned ‘Updates’ tab for web

WhatsApp to soon bring themes for Chat on WhatsApp web

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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WhatsApp is reportedly working on a major visual upgrade for its web version with customisable chat themes. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is still under development, but it suggests WhatsApp is paying greater attention to the web experience, which has remained fairly limited in terms of personalisation.
 
Until now, WhatsApp Web has largely focused on functionality, with only limited visual updates such as dark mode and small interface changes over the years. Users still cannot customise chats the way they can on mobile devices. This could soon change, as WhatsApp is reportedly testing new chat themes that may allow users to change message bubble colours, wallpapers, and chat backgrounds directly from their browser.
 
 
WhatsApp Web to get customisable themes: What’s new
 
According to details spotted during development, WhatsApp plans to introduce a dedicated chat theme section within the settings menu on WhatsApp Web. The feature will reportedly allow users to apply themes globally across all chats or assign different themes to individual conversations.
 
The interface is expected to use a grid layout where users can browse and preview available themes before applying them. The same option may also appear inside the chat info page, making it easier to customise specific chats separately. These visual changes will remain private, meaning other users in the conversation will not be able to see the themes or wallpapers selected by someone else. 

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WhatsApp cuts down themes
 
According to an earlier report, WhatsApp was developing around 49 different chat themes for the web client. However, the latest development suggests the company has reduced the number to 39 themes. The decision appears to have been taken to improve the overall experience rather than simply offering more options. Many earlier themes reportedly looked too similar, so reducing the number may help avoid clutter and make the interface cleaner and easier to navigate.
 
Among the upcoming themes, some are expected to feature more colourful wallpapers and brighter backgrounds compared to WhatsApp’s current minimal design. Around eight themes reportedly include vibrant visual styles that could make conversations stand out more. This could particularly appeal to users who spend long hours on WhatsApp Web for work, study, or personal communication and want a less repetitive interface. 
 
Privacy and rollout
 
Chat themes will remain private and visible only to the user who applies them. Other participants in the chat will not see these changes. The feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out in a future update, likely starting with beta users before a wider release.
 

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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