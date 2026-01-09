Friday, January 09, 2026 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Restrictions, penalties are last resort: RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra

Restrictions, penalties are last resort: RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said penalties and restrictions are a last resort, stressing collaboration with banks to curb digital fraud and strengthen customer protection

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra during a press conference in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Sanjay Malhotra delivered Monetary Policy Statement

Commenting on the use of technology for the benefit of customers, Malhotra said the aim should be to ensure that digitalisation and innovation are aligned with fair outcomes for consumers | Photo: PTI

Manojit Saha Mumbai
Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The relationship between the regulator and regulated entities is collaborative and not adversarial, with a common objective of stability and credibility of the financial system, and actions against regulated entities such as penalties and business restrictions are a last resort, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.
 
At the same time, the governor said regulated entities need to better understand regulatory expectations and requirements, particularly in areas where models, partners, data, and digital delivery create new forms of risk.
 
“They need to imbibe the essence of regulation and follow the spirit of it and not merely follow a tick-box-based compliance culture. Our endeavour, rather, should be to develop a common understanding, which can reduce frictions and improve outcomes,” Malhotra said in a speech at the Third Annual Global Conference of the College of Supervisors in the city.
 
 
Commenting on the use of technology for the benefit of customers, Malhotra said the aim should be to ensure that digitalisation and innovation are aligned with fair outcomes for consumers. He focused on the need for guardrails to protect against opaque pricing and inappropriate recovery practices.
 
“For all of us, protecting customers’ interests is not just a priority — it has to become the cornerstone of a sustainable and resilient financial system. Digital channels facilitate our efforts by improving inclusion and convenience. But without guardrails, they can also facilitate opaque pricing, weak disclosures and inappropriate recovery practices,” he said. He observed that a key element of customer centricity should be protecting customers from the menace of rising digital frauds.

“While banks and other regulated entities individually should continue to improve their tools, techniques and processes in preventing and tackling digital frauds, this is an area where we need to collaborate with each other to build analytics and tools to detect mule accounts and suspicious transactions in a timely and pre-emptive manner,” Malhotra said.
 
He said the central bank’s endeavour should be to develop a common understanding, which can reduce frictions and improve outcomes.
 
“Regulated entities need to better understand regulatory expectations and requirements, particularly in areas where models, partners, data, and digital delivery create new forms of risk,” he said.
 
He clarified that supervisory and enforcement actions of the regulator must be seen as part of a continuum of supervisory tools, not as a standalone response.
 
In this context, he said: “Enforcement, restrictions and penalties are measures of last resort. Our endeavour is to have a robust financial ecosystem where supervision encourages self-correction and enforcement acts only as a backstop,” while adding that regulation works best when banks and other regulated entities view supervisors not as fault-finding inspectors, but as partners in resilience.
 
“Regulation works best when banks and other regulated entities view supervisors not as fault-finding inspectors, but as partners in resilience.”
 
He said supervision should not only enforce existing regulations but also help refine them by flagging regulatory gaps and inconsistencies observed during supervisory engagements. In this context, he highlighted recent amendments to the co-lending directions and lending against gold and silver jewellery, where feedback from all stakeholders helped the regulator refine regulations.
 

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

