Streaming, gaming, work: How India's 6GHz Wi-Fi move will improve it all

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has de-licensed the lower portion of the 6GHz spectrum, a move that clears the way for wider use of next-generation Wi-Fi standards in the country. The decision ends years of uncertainty around the band and brings India closer to global markets where Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 are already in active use.

While the change may sound technical, its impact will be felt most by consumers with benefits across streaming, gaming, remote work, and the growing number of connected devices inside Indian homes.

What has happened

In a notification dated January 20, the DoT de-licensed frequencies between 5925 MHz and 6425 MHz. This allows low-power indoor devices and very-low-power outdoor devices to use the band without a licence, on a shared and non-exclusive basis.

The notification permits the use of the band for radio local area networks such as Wi-Fi, but places restrictions on usage in vehicles, drones, and certain outdoor scenarios. Devices must also comply with technical rules such as using integrated antennas and contention-based protocols.

In simple terms, the lower 6GHz band is now open for Wi-Fi use in India.

What it means for consumers

For consumers, the most immediate impact will be better access to faster and more reliable Wi-Fi.

With the 6GHz band now available, users can finally take full advantage of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 routers. These standards offer wider channels, lower latency, and less interference compared to older 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. This translates into smoother online gaming, higher-quality video streaming, and more stable video calls, especially in homes with many connected devices.

The change also unlocks the full potential of existing gadgets that already support Wi-Fi 7. Smartphones such as Apple’s iPhone 17 series, Google’s Pixel 10 lineup, and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, along with newer laptops and tablets, can now use their 6GHz radios in India instead of being limited to older bands.

Consumers upgrading their home networks will also have more choice. Until now, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 routers were of limited use in India due to regulatory restrictions. That is no longer the case.

What it means for new and upcoming devices

The decision could also remove a key barrier that has delayed or blocked certain device launches in India.

One notable example is Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro. Sony had earlier confirmed that it would not launch the console in India because it relies on Wi-Fi 7, which in turn requires access to the 6GHz band. With the lower 6GHz spectrum now de-licensed, Sony may reconsider that stance, not just for the PS5 Pro but for future hardware as well.

The same applies to newer augmented reality and virtual reality headsets, as well as other high-bandwidth consumer electronics that depend on fast, low-latency wireless connections. India’s regulatory alignment with global Wi-Fi standards could make it easier for companies to launch products here at the same time as in other markets.

Benefits of opening the 6GHz band

The main technical benefit of the 6GHz band is capacity. Unlike the crowded 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, 6GHz offers more contiguous spectrum and wider channels. This reduces congestion and interference, particularly in dense indoor environments such as apartments, offices, and campuses.

For consumers, this means more consistent speeds even when multiple devices are connected. For developers and device makers, it enables more demanding applications, including cloud gaming, AR and VR experiences, and AI-driven services that rely on fast local connectivity.

Why it took so long

The delay in opening the 6 GHz band was largely due to a disagreement between telecom operators and technology companies.

Telecom service providers had argued that the entire 6GHz band should be auctioned for mobile services such as 5G, citing potential revenue for the government and future network needs. Technology companies, on the other hand, pushed for de-licensing the band to support Wi-Fi growth.

After consultations and recommendations from the sector regulator, the government opted to de-license the lower portion of the band while leaving the rest open for future decisions.