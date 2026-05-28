TCS ties up with Mistral to build custom AI models for enterprise clients

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has tied up with Mistral, as part of which India’s largest IT services company will become the first global system integrator partner for Mistral Forge, the French frontier model firm’s advanced system for enterprises to build frontier-grade AI models.

The partnership combines Mistral’s frontier AI capabilities with TCS’ deep context of enterprise customers, domain knowledge and engineering excellence to help organisations scale enterprise AI responsibly with greater speed.

As part of this deal, TCS will leverage Mistral Forge to build custom AI models for enterprises. It will help customers deploy their data and enterprise context to improve decision-making. The partnership will initially focus on sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare and the public sector, where trusted AI adoption is becoming increasingly critical.

“Together, we are enabling enterprises worldwide to move from experimentation to AI deployment with systems that are open, production-ready and aligned with their strategic and operational requirements,” Arthur Mensch, chief executive officer and co-founder of Mistral, said.

TCS will also establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence for Mistral to drive joint innovation, build industry-specific solutions, support project delivery and accelerate client value through early access to Mistral’s beta models. The Centre of Excellence will serve as a strategic hub for advanced talent, focused training and the capabilities needed to design, deploy and govern AI solutions.

TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan said, “The partnership with Mistral reinforces TCS’ commitment to scaling enterprise AI with trust, control and measurable business outcomes at the core. Together with Mistral, we will solve for specific industry challenges, regulatory requirements and sovereign needs for our enterprise customers.”