Tech trial, robotic arm, art to feature on India's first pvt orbital rocket

On its maiden orbital launch, Vikram-1 will carry technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve Space, DCubed and Skyroot's own SCOPE, along with Cosmos Diamonds' artwork Cosmic Bloom and MicroArt. The historic launch, dubbed Mission Aagaman, is the maiden orbital flight of Skyroot's privately developed Vikram-1 rocket.

Also flying aboard Vikram-1 is Embrace (payload mission name), developed by Cosmoserve Space. During the mission, the robotic arm will remain attached to Vikram-1's payload deck while carrying out its planned demonstration. One of the key demonstration payloads on the first flight includes a microscopic artwork of three legendary scientific personalities — C. V. Raman, Vikram Sarabhai and former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

“India's space sector is witnessing a remarkable phase of innovation and entrepreneurship, and missions like Vikram-1 are helping expand opportunities for emerging space companies to demonstrate and scale their technologies," said Ramesh Kumar V, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Grahaa Space.

"We are pleased to be part of this mission through SOLARAS, which represents an important milestone for Grahaa Space as we continue to develop next-generation satellite platforms from India. We are grateful to Skyroot Aerospace for enabling this opportunity and look forward to contributing to the growth of India's space ecosystem," he added.

“Mission Aagaman gave us a platform to rapidly send our systems to space and test them. Through this mission with Skyroot, we accelerated our soft robotic capture technology from concept to flight-ready in just four months, advancing the space debris removal capabilities being developed at Cosmoserve Space. This mission marks an important milestone in advancing technologies that will enable future in-orbit servicing and orbital sustainability," said Chiranjeevi Phanindra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cosmoserve Space.

In addition to the technology demonstration payloads, Vikram-1 will carry two payloads celebrating creativity and India's scientific heritage. These include Cosmic Bloom, developed by Cosmos Diamonds, featuring a diamond jewellery creation mounted on an aluminium base plate, and MicroArt by Ajay Kumar Mattewada, an 18K gold rocket holding micro-sculptures of C. V. Raman, Vikram Sarabhai (Vikram-1's namesake) and A. P. J. Abdul Kalam — each smaller than a grain of rice. The artwork pays tribute to three visionaries whose pioneering contributions continue to inspire India's scientific and space journey.

Test Flight-1 is targeted no earlier than July 12, subject to the completion of assembly and testing operations at the launch site at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre-Sriharikota High Altitude Range (SDSC-SHAR), as well as weather, safety and range clearances. The launch window extends until August 4.

“The single most important objective of Mission Aagaman is to capture real in-flight performance data from every system on Vikram-1. We want to understand how the vehicle performs from lift-off through every phase of ascent. This data cannot be fully replicated through ground testing,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Skyroot Aerospace.