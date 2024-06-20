Tech wrap Jun 20: Realme GT 6 pre-orders, Motorola Razr series launch, more

Realme has launched the GT 6 smartphone in India. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the performance-focused smartphone is offered with a suite of artificial intelligence powered features related to imaging. Alongside the smartphone, the Chinese smartphone brand also launched the Buds Air6 Pro wireless earbuds.

Motorola has scheduled an event for June 25 where China's Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is anticipated to unveil its next generation flip-style foldable devices in the Razr series. Ahead of the launch, 9to5Google has reported that the top-end model in the series, the Motorola Razr Plus, will offer significant improvements, especially in camera and durability, compared to the current generation model.

OnePlus on June 20 introduced a new battery technology called “Glacier Battery” in collaboration with Chinese battery manufacturer and technology company Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL). The Chinese smartphone maker announced on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, that the technology will allow the company to increase the battery capacity on smartphones while reducing the size of the battery. According to OnePlus, it has managed to incorporate a 6,100 mAh battery into its upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone using this newly developed technology.

ASUS has launched in India the ROG Zephyrus G14. The gaming laptop from Taiwanese PC maker is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, which features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for handling artificial intelligence workloads. Additionally, the ROG Zephyrus G14 PC is offered with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphic processing unit (GPU) for gaming as well as media editing.

Google is now rolling out a new simple toolbar option on Gmail, allowing users to view only essential options as part of the toolbar on the web version. First reported by 9To5Google, the simple toolbar shows limited options for quick actions atop the email, while the rest of the actions move to the drop down section. The feature is rolling out gradually, and is currently limited to select users.

Expanding its Y-series portfolio in India, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on June 20 launched the Vivo Y58 5G. The mid-range smartphone boasts a segment leading 6,000 mAh battery. Moreover, it sports an artificial intelligence enhanced camera system. The smartphone is offered in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green colours.

Snap-owned social media platform Snapchat has introduced a generative artificial intelligence suite, which is part of the new Lens Studio 5.0 release. This on-device AI model will power the augmented reality (AR) experience for users. Snapchat said it is previewing Snap’s real-time image model that “can instantly bring your imagination to life in AR”. Using AI, Snapchat will allow users to type in an idea for a transformation and generate vivid AR experiences in real time.

YouTube Music is testing an artificial intelligence-powered feature called “Ask for Music”, which will allow users to search for music through verbal prompts and voice commands. The user could also search by describing the music videos or asking for similar music to a song or from an artist. Compared to the existing search by voice command, the AI-powered feature will make search more conversational in nature. Moreover, it is anticipated that the new AI feature could replace the voice search feature currently in use.

Nvidia surged to the forefront of the tech world, becoming the most valuable publicly listed company on Tuesday, driven by the escalating demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips. This landmark achievement is reminiscent of the tech boom at the turn of the century, highlighting the transformative potential of AI, similar to the World Wide Web over two decades earlier.