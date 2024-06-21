Tech wrap Jun 21: Apple's Back to School offers, OPPO A3 Pro launch, more

Back to School: Apple bundles AirPods with Macs, Pencil with iPads for free

Apple is offering AirPods with Mac laptops and Pencil with iPads for free. Moreover, the US-based technology giant is offering its AppleCare+ plans with up to 20 per cent off. The offers are now live on Apple Education store and will be applicable until September 30. Apple is also launching new bookable sessions at Apple Stores to assist students choose a Mac laptop based on their preference, use and need.

OPPO A3 Pro, rugged smartphone with drop resistant body, launched

Expanding its A-series line-up in India, China’s OPPO on June 21 launched the A3 Pro smartphone. The OPPO A3 Pro smartphone boasts a reinforced chassis, drop resistant body, and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, said the company. Offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, the smartphone is priced at Rs 17,999 onwards.

Samsung India has introduced the Galaxy S24 Ultra in a new Titanium Yellow colour option. Alongside, the India unit of the South Korean electronics maker announced bank cashback, upgrade offers, and no-interest equated monthly instalment across all models of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The smartphone is now offered in four colour options – Titanium Yellow, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black – at Rs 129,999 onwards.

Japanese video game developer FromSoftware is now rolling out the “Shadow of the Erdtree” game expansion for its Elden Ring videogame. Touted as the largest expansion to date by the company, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree brings an entire new storyline, new weapons, skills and equipment along with increased players Role playing freedom. Shadow of the Erdtree is available as a downloadable content (DLC) for the Elden Ring game and requires the base game to be playable. The video game is supported on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox series X and Series S alongside PCs.

Xiaomi is set to launch in India the Redmi 13 5G smartphone on July 9 at 12 pm. The launch date and timing was confirmed through the product listing page on e-commerce platform Amazon India and Xiaomi website. Both the websites highlight key specifications of the upcoming budget 5G smartphone. According to the listing pages, the Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and will pack a 5,030 mAh battery supported by a 30W fast charger.

Samsung is reportedly planning a major design overhaul for its upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 wireless earbuds. According to a report by The Verge, Samsung would likely depart from its rounded buds-like design in favour of an Apple AirPods inspired design with the Galaxy Buds 3. The report also stated that Samsung might be working on a Pro version of the Galaxy Buds 3 as well, which would feature a similar design.

At its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024, Apple unveiled a suite of artificial intelligence features that will collectively be called the Apple Intelligence. The US-based technology giant is poised to bring AI-powered features to devices based on Apple A17 Pro and M1 and onwards chips. This essentially limits the Apple Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro models in the current iPhone line-up. Naturally, the future iPhones will support AI features, but older generation models and the baseline models in the latest iPhone 15 series are excluded. Why? Apple executives explained

YouTube is cancelling premium subscriptions of those accounts where the country of signup does not match the users’ location. If the user has purchased a YouTube premium subscription using a virtual private network (VPN) to set the country where it is cheaper, then the user could possibly lose the subscription, reported The Verge.

China’s Lenovo has announced a new Android tablet with an eight-speaker system. Named Lenovo Tab Plus, the tablet boasts four tweeters and four force-balanced woofers housed in four-speaker boxes. Co-created in partnership with American audio brand JBL, the audio system supports Dolby Atmos and high-res audio of 24-bit and 96kHz frequency when using headphones. The Lenovo Tab Plus is now available at $289.99 onwards in select regions. Though the brand has not confirmed India launch, yet, it is anticipated to bring the tablet to the country soon.

Instagram is rolling out an option to let users on the platform live stream exclusively to close friends. Called “Close Friends on Live”, the feature was announced on June 20 and is being introduced globally. With this update, the users' live stream will be visible only to those in their “Close Friends” list. The user can add or remove people from their close friends list. The live streaming can be joined by up to three other accounts.





Amazon mulls monthly subscription for conversation AI-powered Alexa service Apple is set to offer AirPods-like pairing options to third-party accessories for iPhones. Apple in one of its documents aimed at developers has mentioned a new “AccessorySetupKit Application programming interface (API)” for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 that will allow third-party accessory makers to access enhanced accessory controls, including accessory pairing, removal, and renaming.

Amazon is planning a major revamp of its decade-old money-losing Alexa service to include a conversational generative AI with two tiers of service and has considered a monthly fee of around $5 to access the superior version, according to people with direct knowledge of the company's plans.