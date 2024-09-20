Apple iPhone 16 series sale begins in India

Apple has begun selling the iPhone 16 series in India. The new models are available for purchase with bank offers, equated monthly instalment (EMI) options, and a trade-in programme through the Apple Store online, as well as its retail locations in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi. Customers can also buy the iPhone 16 series from Apple partner retailers like Amazon and Flipkart. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 accompany iPhone 16 on first day of sale

In addition to the iPhone 16 series, the new Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 models are now available for purchase. The Apple Watch Ultra 2, featuring a Black Titanium finish and paired with the Titanium Milanese Loop band, is also being sold in India. These new models can be bought with bank offers and equated monthly instalment (EMI) options at both online and physical Apple Stores. They are also accessible through Apple’s partner retailers, including e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

Sony has introduced the WF-C510 wireless earbuds in India. The Japanese electronics company highlighted that these new earbuds feature a compact design, long battery life, and other benefits, all at an affordable price. The Sony WF-C510 is available in four colours: blue, yellow, black, and white.

Apple has released the public beta of iOS 18.1, introducing Apple Intelligence features for eligible iPhone models. Ahead of the iPhone 16 series launch, the first public beta was rolled out on September 19, bringing a variety of AI-powered tools, including writing aids, notification summaries, and image editing capabilities.

Motorola's flip-style foldable smartphone, the Razr 50, is now available for purchase in India. Launched on September 9, the Razr 50 is the latest addition to the Razr series and boasts a 3.6-inch external display, a notable upgrade from last year’s 1.5-inch cover screen. The smartphone also features Motorola's suite of AI-powered capabilities, branded as "Moto AI."

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced that its first foldable flip smartphone, the Mix Flip, will soon be launched globally. The Mix Flip was initially released in the brand's home country in July.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out an update to its Channels feature. Originally launched last year, Channels allows users to share text, photos, videos, and stickers with multiple people at once. The platform added voice messages and polls in January.

Microsoft has launched a Windows app for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, web browsers, Android devices, and Windows PCs. This app acts as a central hub for streaming Windows from various sources, including Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Remote Desktop, among others.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to customise their chat interface with themes. According to a report from WABetaInfo, Android users will soon have the option to choose the colour of chat bubbles and backgrounds from a predefined selection of themes.

Samsung has revealed that its Galaxy A14 5G will be offered at a discounted price during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The budget 5G smartphone will see a price reduction of up to ₹9,000, along with additional bank discounts.

Hundreds of Apple fans gathered outside the company's flagship stores in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday morning, September 20, as the iPhone 16 series officially went on sale across India. The eagerly awaited smartphones, launched earlier this month during Apple’s Glowtime event, have generated considerable excitement among consumers.

Apple Inc. is confronting an unusual challenge: convincing customers to purchase its latest iPhones despite the absence of their most significant new feature.

Apple is providing more users with the opportunity to test a software update that will integrate artificial intelligence into its virtual assistant Siri, enabling the automation of various tedious tasks on the new iPhone set to launch on Friday.

The European Union announced on Thursday that it will detail measures to force Apple to make its iPhone and iPad operating systems accessible to competing technologies, in line with the bloc's stringent new digital regulations, which impose significant fines for violations.