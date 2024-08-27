Apple schedules 'It's Glowtime' event for September 9: All you need to know

Apple has officially announced that it will host its iPhone 16 launch event, titled “It’s Glowtime,” on September 9. Invites have been sent for the in-person event at Apple Park, California, US. The event will commence at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) and will be livestreamed on Apple’s website for a global audience.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to be the main highlight, showcasing Apple’s advancements in artificial intelligence. In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is anticipated to unveil other ecosystem devices, including the fourth-generation AirPods and Apple Watch Series 10, both of which are expected to significantly impact their respective lineups. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple It’s Glowtime: Details

Date: September 9

Venue: Apple Park, California

Time: 10 AM PT

India time: 10:30 PM IST

Livestream: Apple’s website

iPhone 16 Series: What to expect

The iPhone 16 series is anticipated to be one of Apple’s most significant product launches in recent years. With the introduction of Apple Intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the iPhone 16 line will be among the first to feature Apple’s latest AI tools. As Apple aims to compete with Google and Microsoft in the AI arena, the iPhone 16 series is crucial for the company.

In addition to AI integration, the iPhone 16 is expected to feature significant hardware upgrades. All models are likely to be powered by the new A18 chip, with different configurations for the Pro and base models. The new iPhones are also expected to include a dedicated camera button for touch gesture controls. Apple may enhance consistency within the iPhone 16 series by replacing the Mute Switch on the base models with an Action Button, similar to the Pro models. The Pro models are also expected to incorporate a 5x zoom periscopic telephoto camera.

Cosmetic changes may also be introduced. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to feature a vertically stacked rear camera alignment, as opposed to the diagonal alignment of previous models. For the Pro line, Apple might phase out the Blue Titanium colour in favour of a Bronze Titanium option.

Apple Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 3: What to expect

As the Apple Watch celebrates its tenth anniversary, the Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to debut with a larger chassis and a new sleek design. The smaller model is likely to increase from 41mm to 45mm, while the larger model may grow from 45mm to 49mm. With a larger chassis, the new models are also expected to feature bigger displays. Additionally, Apple may incorporate low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology in the OLED panels for dynamic refresh rate adjustment.

Although the Apple Watch Series 10 may not include Apple Intelligence features yet, it is expected to be powered by the new S10 chip with a dedicated Neural Engine, making it future-proof.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is not expected to undergo major design changes. However, the next-generation rugged watch might feature the new S10 chip with AI processing capabilities and improved performance.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch two new AirPods alongside iPhone 16 series in September

AirPods 4 and AirPods Max 2: What to expect

The fourth-generation AirPods are anticipated to include two models: a standard variant and an entry-level model. The standard AirPods model is expected to feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), while the entry-level model might not. Both models are likely to adopt USB-C instead of the Lightning port, replacing the second and third-generation AirPods.

While still speculative, Apple might also unveil the second-generation AirPods Max. The new model could include features already available on the AirPods Pro, such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume. Design changes for the AirPods Max are expected to be minimal, but a new Smart Case and additional colour options might be introduced.