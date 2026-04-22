WhatsApp reportedly testing paid 'Plus' tier with more features: What's new

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new paid subscription service called ‘ WhatsApp Plus ,’ which will bring additional customisation features and tools for users. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available to a limited number of Android beta users. The report stated that the new plan is optional and focuses on offering extra features for users who want more control and personalisation. Additionally, the report added, messaging, calls and privacy protections such as end-to-end encryption will remain unchanged for all users.

WhatsApp Plus: What’s new

Premium stickers: Users get access to exclusive sticker packs available in the sticker store after subscribing. They can choose which packs to download. Some stickers include animated overlay effects that appear across the screen, and these effects are visible to recipients even if they don’t have a subscription.

Custom themes: Subscribers can choose from 18 new colour options to personalise the app’s look and feel. Once a colour is selected, it is applied across the entire interface, replacing the default green and giving the app a more customised appearance. These include Vibrant Blue, Royal Purple, Deep Navy, Bright Lavender, Charcoal Grey, Coral Orange, Forest Green, Teal, Burgundy, and Earl Brown and more. ALSO READ: Microsoft releases Xbox mode in Insider Canary build for Windows 11: Report Subscribers can choose from 18 new colour options to personalise the app’s look and feel. Once a colour is selected, it is applied across the entire interface, replacing the default green and giving the app a more customised appearance. These include Vibrant Blue, Royal Purple, Deep Navy, Bright Lavender, Charcoal Grey, Coral Orange, Forest Green, Teal, Burgundy, and Earl Brown and more.

Custom app icons: Users can customise the WhatsApp app icon with a selection of 14 new designs available in the premium plan. These include a mix of classic, artistic, and textured styles such as glitter, glowing effects, and cosmic themes. There are also options with soft pastel colours, minimalist circular designs, and simple outlined icons in light green or black and white.

Pin more chats: With the premium plan, users can pin up to 20 chats at the top of their chat list for quicker access. The report is said to make it easier to keep important conversations visible at all times, especially for users who manage many chats. Instead of being limited to just three pinned chats, users can organise and prioritise a larger number of conversations without needing to scroll.

Premium ringtones: The plan includes 10 exclusive ringtones for calls, offering more ways to personalise notifications. These additional options provide users with more variety, so users can further personalise their calling experience.

Chat list customisation: After subscribing, users can apply settings like themes and notification tones to multiple chats at once, with WhatsApp automatically updating all included and new chats to match those preferences.

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Pricing and availability

As per the report, the subscription is priced at around 2.49 euros per month in Europe, though pricing may vary by region. The plan follows a monthly billing model with automatic renewal unless cancelled. Some users may also get a free trial to test the features. Currently, WhatsApp Plus is available to a limited number of Android users through the beta version. A wider rollout and iOS support are expected at a later stage.

No change to core experience

WhatsApp reportedly clarified that the new plan does not impact the core app experience. Users who do not subscribe will continue to use all essential features as usual, while the premium tier remains an optional add-on for additional customisation.