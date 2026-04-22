Pixel phones face battery drain issue after April update, Google probes

Google Pixel users are reportedly experiencing battery drain after installing the April 2026 update. According to a report from 9To5Google, several users have complained about unusually fast battery drain, and the company is now looking into the issue.

As per the report, the issue has gained significant attention on Google’s Issue Tracker, where hundreds of users have shared similar experiences. The thread has reportedly received several comments within a short period, suggesting that the problem may be widespread. Users have also raised concerns on platforms like Reddit, highlighting similar battery-related issues.

What is the issue

According to the report, some users have reported that their devices continue to run processes even when the screen is off and the phone is not in use. This constant background activity is believed to be draining the battery faster than usual.

Other users have said the battery drain continues even when the phone is in Flight mode, indicating that the issue may not be related to network usage. In some cases, users have reported that their battery life has dropped significantly, with screen-on time reduced to just a few hours or nearly half of what it used to be.

Google has reportedly acknowledged the issue on April 14 and has since been asking affected users to submit bug reports. The company is still investigating the cause, and there is currently no confirmed fix available.

Fix expected soon

While there is no official timeline for a solution, the report suggested that Google may address the issue in its next monthly update. The May update, expected in the coming weeks, could include a fix if the root cause is identified in time. For now, users experiencing the issue may have to wait for an official update as Google continues its investigation.

This is not the first time Pixel users have reported battery-related issues after a software update. Previously, similar problems have surfaced following monthly updates, with fixes arriving through subsequent patches. The report suggests a familiar pattern, and users will likely be hoping for a quick resolution in the upcoming update.

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