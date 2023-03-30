close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter launches new API with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers

Elon Musk-run Twitter has launched its new paid API (Application Programming Interface) platform with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers

IANS New Delhi
Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 3:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk-run Twitter has launched its new paid API (Application Programming Interface) platform with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers.

The company shared the information on Twitter via its Twitter Dev account: "Today we are launching our new Twitter API access tiers! We're excited to share more details about our self-serve access."

Initially, the company had planned to shut down free access to its API on February 9, but later extended the deadline to February 13 and then again postponed it.

Moreover, these three levels include a basic free level primarily intended for content posting bots, a $100 per month basic level, and an expensive enterprise level.

In addition, subscribing to any level gets access to Ads API at no additional cost, according to the company.

"Introducing a new form of Free (v2) access for write-only use cases and those testing the Twitter API with 1,500 Tweets/month at the app level, media upload endpoints, and Login with Twitter," the company said.

Also Read

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Some Indians hail Elon Musk's Twitter takeover; others sound caution

Elon Musk to speed up Twitter upload time, live video top priority

In call with bankers, Musk pledges to close Twitter deal by Friday

Tweets with racial slurs on rise since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

AI may automate up to 300 million jobs around the world: Goldman Sachs

Microsoft to bring advertisements to its new AI-powered Bing chat

Google denies report of copying ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

WWDC 2023: Apple may debut mixed-reality headset at developers conference

WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5

The company launched the Basic (v2) access tier for "hobbyists with 10,000 GET/month and 50,000 POST/month, two app IDs, and Login with Twitter for $100/month".

Further, the microblogging platform encouraged businesses or scaled commercial projects to apply for its Enterprise tier to get managed services, complete streams, and access that meets their specific needs.

It also stated that old access tiers such as Standard (for v1.1), Essential and Elevated (for v2), and Premium will be phased out over the next 30 days.

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Topics : Elon Musk | Twitter | Tesla Elon Musk

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

AI may automate up to 300 million jobs around the world: Goldman Sachs

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Microsoft to bring advertisements to its new AI-powered Bing chat

Microsoft
2 min read

Google denies report of copying ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

Google, alphabet
2 min read

WWDC 2023: Apple may debut mixed-reality headset at developers conference

Apple WWDC23
4 min read

WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5

Apple WWDC23
2 min read

Why does this ex-deputy guv of RBI want India's biggest firms dismantled?

Viral Acharya
3 min read

Adani group pulls back on grand ambitions after the Hindenburg bombshell

Adani
6 min read

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

Centre to borrow 57.55% of its full-year target in H1FY24: FinMin

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

UPI charges: Here is how interchange fees on wallet payments will work

paytm
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon