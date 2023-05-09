close

Twitter to remove accounts with 'no activity for several years': Elon Musk

ANI Out of box
Twitter will remove inactive accounts! Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Monday that it would be purging accounts on the social media platform that had been inactive for a number of years.

Pondering upon a new move, Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted on Monday, "We're purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see followers count drop."

 

The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter said in a post in March.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Following this 'blue tick' fiasco, Musk announced on April 30 that Twitter will allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with one click from May.

He tweeted, "Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Social Media

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

