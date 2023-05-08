close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New Android malware discovered that steals your passwords, 2FA codes

The FluHorse carrier apps mimic 'ETC,' a Taiwanese toll collection app, and 'VPBank Neo,' a Vietnamese banking app

IANS New Delhi
Malware

Malware

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A new Android malware known as 'FluHorse' has been discovered, which targets users in Eastern Asia with malicious apps that look like legitimate versions with over 1,00,000 installs.

According to Check Point Research, these malicious apps are designed to extract sensitive information, including user credentials and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) codes.

FluHorse malware targets multiple sectors in Eastern Asia and is typically distributed via email.

In some cases, high-profile entities such as government officials were targeted at the initial stages of the phishing email attack.

One of the most concerning aspects of FluHorse is its ability to go undetected for long periods of time, making it a persistent and dangerous threat that is difficult to detect.

According to the report, FluHorse attacks start with targeted and malicious emails sent to high-profile individuals, urging them to take immediate action to resolve an alleged payment issue.

Also Read

CDSL malware attack hits broking ops; Sebi, Cert-in to probe incident

Non-Twitter Blue users now have last chance to switch away from SMS 2FA

Top headlines: CDSL malware attack, removal of penal offences from GST law

'Samsung' was the most commonly-used password in 2021, study shows

Password manager LastPass hacked again, second time this year: CEO

These jobs most likely to be lost and created because of AI: Report

Receiving dubious calls, messages on WhatsApp? Here's what you should know

Multi-service platform ONDC beating Swiggy, Zomato: All you need to know

ChatGPT maker OpenAI's losses swell to $540 mn, likely to keep rising

Apple, Samsung capture 58% of global tablet market in Jan-Mar 2023

Usually, the target is directed to a phishing website through a hyperlink included in the email. Once there, they are prompted to download the phoney APK (Android package file) of the fake application.

The FluHorse carrier apps mimic 'ETC,' a Taiwanese toll collection app, and 'VPBank Neo,' a Vietnamese banking app.

On Google Play, both legitimate versions of these apps have over a million downloads.

Moreover, the report said that upon installation, all three fake apps request SMS access in order to intercept incoming 2FA codes in case they are required to hijack the accounts.

The fake apps mimic the original user interfaces but lack functionality beyond two to three windows that load forms that capture the victim's information.

Following the capture of the victims' account credentials and credit card information, the apps display a "system is busy" message for 10 minutes to make the process appear realistic while the operators act in the background to intercept 2FA codes and leverage the stolen data.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Malware Android mobile malware

First Published: May 08 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

These jobs most likely to be lost and created because of AI: Report

World Economic Forum
3 min read

Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale: Deals, discounts on phones, tablets, and more

Samsung Fab Grab Fest
2 min read

Receiving dubious calls, messages on WhatsApp? Here's what you should know

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Multi-service platform ONDC beating Swiggy, Zomato: All you need to know

ONDC
3 min read

ChatGPT maker OpenAI's losses swell to $540 mn, likely to keep rising

ChatGPT
2 min read
Premium

Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

ONDC
4 min read

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Trading
5 min read

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

IPO
1 min read

Best of sovereign bond rally may be over with sales deluge coming

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon