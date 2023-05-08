close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google partners Samsung to fix Android's background app limitations

According to the company, the Android 14 operating system will reduce restrictions on background apps by allowing developers to declare and request permissions specifically for foreground services

IANS San Francisco
Google passkeys

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of the collaboration with Android device manufacturers, Google is working to prevent random app killings in the background, and Samsung is the first to participate, which will benefit Galaxy phone owners when One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 launches later this year.

"We are announcing deeper partnerships with Android hardware manufacturers to help ensure APIs for background work are supported predictably and consistently across the ecosystem. We are excited to announce that Samsung, representing one of Android's longest partnerships, is our first partner on this journey," Google said in a blogpost.

The collaboration aims to address one of Android's long-standing annoyances -- "restrictions on foreground services and background work" across devices.

"To strengthen the Android platform, our collaboration with Google has resulted in a unified policy that we expect will create a more consistent and reliable user experience for Galaxy users," said Samsung.

Moreover, the company said that the partnerships with hardware manufacturers and the changes will allow developers to create apps that work consistently across different Android devices.

According to the company, the Android 14 operating system will reduce restrictions on background apps by allowing developers to declare and request permissions specifically for foreground services.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

Google may lose search on Samsung devices to Microsoft Bing: Report

WhatsApp working on new 'channels lists' feature on Apple iOS: Report

New Android malware discovered that steals your passwords, 2FA codes

These jobs most likely to be lost and created because of AI: Report

Receiving dubious calls, messages on WhatsApp? Here's what you should know

Multi-service platform ONDC beating Swiggy, Zomato: All you need to know

As a result, the use of foreground services will become more clear and apps will be restricted only when they're not needed.

--IANS

shs/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Samsung Android

First Published: May 08 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

Google partners Samsung to fix Android's background app limitations

Google passkeys
2 min read

WhatsApp working on new 'channels lists' feature on Apple iOS: Report

WhatsApp
2 min read

New Android malware discovered that steals your passwords, 2FA codes

Malware
2 min read

These jobs most likely to be lost and created because of AI: Report

World Economic Forum
3 min read

Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale: Deals, discounts on phones, tablets, and more

Samsung Fab Grab Fest
2 min read
Premium

Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

ONDC
4 min read

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Trading
5 min read

Best of sovereign bond rally may be over with sales deluge coming

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka Assembly polls?

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka assembly polls?
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon