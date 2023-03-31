close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter working on fact-checking programme 'Community Notes' for media

Community notes aims to allow users to add more context to tweets through links and reports

IANS San Francisco
Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is reportedly working on a new feature for its crowd-sourced fact-checking programme "Community Notes" which will debunk fake pictures.

The information came from app researcher Nima Owji who tweeted on Wednesday: "#Twitter is working on Community Notes for media in the tweets! When you write a note about an image, it appears on all the tweets containing that image."

"@lucasnantonio, I'd like to see something like this for hashtags and links."

Earlier this month, the company had announced that it has expanded its crowd-sourced fact-checking programme to Brazil, and it is the first country in which users can "write and rate notes predominantly in a different primary language."

Community notes aims to allow users to add more context to tweets through links and reports. It has been widely used to debunk or correct claims made in popular tweets.

The micro-blogging platform introduced the social fact-checking programme last year in the US under "Birdwatch", but after Elon Musk started managing Twitter, he renamed "Birdwatch" to "Community Notes".

Also Read

Govt to hold public consultation on fact-checking rule for online content

Twitter suspends Indian microblogging site Koo's account, bans Mastodon

After Musk's takeover, Twitter alternative Hive sees surge in new users

Twitter ends collaborative posting feature 'CoTweets' after testing phase

Outsourced content moderators sacked in fresh job cuts at Musk's Twitter

YouTube expands 'Analytics for Artists' tool to help measure performance

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

iPhone moment: Apple's mixed-reality headset may not debut at WWDC 2023

Apple working on MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display, says report

Google starts testing generative AI features in Gmail, Docs: Report

--IANS

aj/shb/

Topics : Twitter | News | media

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Netflix rolls out ad-supported plan 'Basic with Ads' for Apple TV users

Netflix
2 min read

Twitter working on fact-checking programme 'Community Notes' for media

Twitter
1 min read

YouTube expands 'Analytics for Artists' tool to help measure performance

YouTube
2 min read

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

Dell Inspiron 14-5430
2 min read

iPhone moment: Apple's mixed-reality headset may not debut at WWDC 2023

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

From insurance policies to MFs, here are the new tax rules from April 1

savings, investment, saving scheme
4 min read

Stocks to watch: RIL, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Shakti Pumps, BDL, RVNL

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Donald Trump indicted in New York over hush money paid to porn star

Donald Trump
6 min read

RIL shareholders to meet on May 2 on demerger of financial services biz

Reliance Industries
2 min read
Premium

Sebi considers bringing in new expense structure for mutual funds

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon