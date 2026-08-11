Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Technology / Tech News / US House Democrats seek answers from OpenAI, Anthropic over rogue AI agents

US House Democrats seek answers from OpenAI, Anthropic over rogue AI agents

Twenty-nine ​lawmakers, led by Representatives Greg Casar and Doris Matsui, pressed OpenAI to explain how ​its AI agents are monitored during testing

OpenAI, Anthropic

OpenAI and Anthropic disclosed in July that their AI agents had broken out of their ‌environments and hacked into the systems of ​other companies during cybersecurity tests | Image: Reuters

Reuters Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A coalition of US House Democrats is calling on Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei ​and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to explain how their AI systems escaped containment during a security test, adding that Congress should hold hearings about the incidents, according to letters the lawmakers sent to the companies on Monday.
 
OpenAI and Anthropic disclosed in July that their AI agents had broken out of their ‌environments and hacked into the systems of ​other companies during cybersecurity tests. 
 
Twenty-nine ​lawmakers, led by Representatives Greg Casar and Doris Matsui, pressed OpenAI to explain how ​its AI agents are monitored during testing, and whether the rogue models evaded the company's safety controls. 
 
 
The lawmakers cited a Reuters report that said there were cases when monitoring systems had been disconnected during earlier tests of the OpenAI models. In a separate letter, ​22 lawmakers asked Anthropic to detail any safety protocols that the company has implemented since ‌its agents broke into the systems of three companies.
 
"These deeply troubling cybersecurity incidents ​could have serious implications for America's national security," the lawmakers wrote in their message to Anthropic. 

Also Read

meta

5 key takeaways from Mark Zuckerberg's 6,500-word manifesto on AI

Google

Google's DeepMind team warns job seekers of unreliable HR filters

Meta insiders called Mark Zuckerberg's push towards the prediction markets app as experimental, but top priority

Meta launches new AI model as Zuckerberg champions open-weight push

L_R Discovered Materials co-founders Co-founders Akash Ramdas and Advaith Sridhar

AI materials startup Discovered Materials raises $9 million seed round

sahil geol, shiprocket

Shiprocket bets IPO proceeds on AI as it expands beyond core shipping biz

 
The letters, released on Monday, are part of a widening debate in Washington over how aggressively to police a ‌fast-moving AI industry that has largely ​operated without new federal standards. 
 
Lawmakers have ‌released a range of proposals that have not yet moved forward, including a bill ‌that would require developers of the most powerful AI models to submit them for independent ​security audits. 
 
US President Donald Trump's administration has said very little in public about the Anthropic and OpenAI rogue agents. The president on Friday ​criticized proposals coming out of Congress to govern AI, saying that lawmakers want to regulate the industry "out of business." 
 
Liberal Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday separately ‌called on Altman, Amodei and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to "pause" developing new models. He referenced ‌a letter signed by more than 1,100 tech company employees urging the US government to support an international effort to develop tools for managing the pace of advanced AI development. 
 
Amodei signed that letter, as did staff from Meta Platforms, Anthropic, OpenAI and Alphabet's Google. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The iPhone X, unveiled by Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook in 2017, marked the device's 10-year anniversary

Apple's glass-centric 20th-anniversary iPhone remains on track for 2027

Microsoft

Microsoft plans to ramp up AI chip output, targets 300,000 units in 2027

AI Data Centre

Anthropic, Macquarie and GIC form partnership to build AI data centres

Tablet market in India

Global tablet shipments fall 10% in Q2 as supply pressures weigh: Omdia

WhatsApp

WhatsApp down? Several users report issues, unable to share multimedia

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI AI Models US Democratic Party Convention

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:31 AM IST