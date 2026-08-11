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Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's glass-centric 20th-anniversary iPhone remains on track for 2027

Apple's glass-centric 20th-anniversary iPhone remains on track for 2027

The company expects to launch iPhone Pro models next year that will make use of a new glassy look

The iPhone X, unveiled by Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook in 2017, marked the device’s 10-year anniversary

The iPhone X, unveiled by Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook in 2017, marked the device’s 10-year anniversary | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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By Mark Gurman
 
Apple Inc. is still planning to offer a glass-centric overhaul of the iPhone for the device’s 20th anniversary, people familiar with the matter said, countering an analyst report that the move had been canceled.
 
The company expects to launch iPhone Pro models next year that will make use of a new glassy look, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the work is confidential. Glass is used on the front and back of the phones — known internally as V73 and V74 — and the material will curve into the sides of the devices, with a metal band in the middle.
 
 
A more aspirational version championed by Apple’s design studio used even more glass, instead of metal, but was scrapped early on. With that approach, the company encountered problems connecting the glass panels together. The design didn’t hold up when Apple had to figure out how to produce it at large volumes, according to the people.
 
The technology giant has been working to create an eye-catching new look for its flagship product, which first debuted in 2007. Though Apple’s vision for an iPhone with uninterrupted glass has proven challenging to execute, the company still expects to make a splash next year with an evolution of the original idea.

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A representative for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.
 
Apple’s product road map hasn’t changed, according to one of the people, refuting a report this week from Jefferies’ Edison Lee. The analyst had said the all-glass iPhone was canceled, citing supply chain checks. Lee also downgraded Apple shares, saying the move would hinder efforts to offer higher-priced smartphones. 
 
Apple shares fell as much as 2.8 per cent in New York on Monday.
 
New iPhone designs are typically solidified around a year before the product’s annual debut in the fall. That means the plans for 2027 are already in advanced testing and mostly locked in — barring unforeseen hitches that could still occur.
 
The iPhone is Apple’s biggest moneymaker, accounting for roughly half of revenue. It’s also been outpacing the rest of the company’s business lately, with sales climbing 22 per cent last quarter.
 
Apple looks to keep that momentum going with next month’s iPhone updates. A new foldable version will be the biggest single change in the history of the product’s look. Apple also is slated to unveil iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models with major camera improvements. And it’s planning a new dark red color that the company expects to generate some buzz. 
 
In the spring, Apple plans to deliver the base-level iPhone 18 and an update to its lower-budget model called the 18e. It also will offer the second-generation version of its ultrathin iPhone Air at that time, according to people familiar with the plans. That device will get a second camera, a better processor and more battery life.
 
Beyond the iPhone, Apple is working on smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods, as well as other AI-centric wearables and home devices. The huge product pipeline is expected to provide a tailwind to new Chief Executive Officer John Ternus, who takes the job on Sept. 1.  

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Topics : Apple iPhone Apple iPhones

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST