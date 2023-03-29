close

User will still see tweets in 'For You tab' from people they follow: Musk

After saying that only verified accounts will be allowed to appear in the 'For You recommendations', Twitter CEO Elon Musk clarified that users will still see tweets in the 'For You tab'

IANS San Francisco
Twitter

Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
After saying that only verified accounts will be allowed to appear in the 'For You recommendations', Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday clarified that users will still see tweets in the 'For You tab' from the people they directly follow.

Musk tweeted: "Forgot to mention that accounts you follow directly will also be in For You, since you have explicitly asked for them."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user said, "There's already a tab for that, it's called Following. And as you would expect, it shows you tweets from the accounts you follow."

Another commented, "just show me the best tweets, not the ones that paid. this is the core of the product."

On Tuesday, the tech billionaire had said that only verified accounts will be allowed to appear in 'For You recommendations', starting April 15.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Musk had said that paid verification increases the cost of bots by 10,000 per cent and makes it much easier to identify bots by phone, so paid accounts will be the only social media that matters.

Topics : Elon Musk | Twitter

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

