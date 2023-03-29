User will still see tweets in 'For You tab' from people they follow: Musk

After saying that only verified accounts will be allowed to appear in the 'For You recommendations', Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday clarified that users will still see tweets in the 'For You tab' from the people they directly follow.

Musk tweeted: "Forgot to mention that accounts you follow directly will also be in For You, since you have explicitly asked for them."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user said, "There's already a tab for that, it's called Following. And as you would expect, it shows you tweets from the accounts you follow."

Another commented, "just show me the best tweets, not the ones that paid. this is the core of the product."

On Tuesday, the tech billionaire had said that only verified accounts will be allowed to appear in 'For You recommendations', starting April 15.

Also Read How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square? Lenovo Tab P11 5G with 11-inch 2K IPS LCD screen launched in India: Details Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd-generation) with 2.5K OLED screen launched in India In call with bankers, Musk pledges to close Twitter deal by Friday Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter? Apple to roll out buy now, pay later service, with guardrails this spring IKODOO launches Amazon-exclusive Buds One, Buds Z wireless earphones Cyber incidents up 3.5x since 2019, nearly 4,000 a day in 2022 AI search startup 'Perplexity' raises $26 mn to offer rival to Google Meta-owned WhatsApp releases update to fix expiration bug on Android beta

Meanwhile, on Monday, Musk had said that paid verification increases the cost of bots by 10,000 per cent and makes it much easier to identify bots by phone, so paid accounts will be the only social media that matters.

--IANS

aj/dpb