Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd-generation) with 2.5K OLED screen launched in India

Expanding its tablet line-up in India, Chinese electronics maker on Thursday launched the second-generation model of its premium Tab P11 Pro. Priced at Rs 39,999, the tablet will be available in 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage configuration on Lenovo's official website, Amazon India, and exclusive stores from October 17. It will come bundled with Precision Pen 3.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd-generation): Specifications

Powered by Kompanio 1300T processor, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro sports an 11.2-inch 2.5K resolution OLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness level. The screen is HDR certified and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats. It is TUV Rheinland low-blue-light certified to filter out the blue light.

It comes in 8GB RAM and 256GB internal on-board storage, expandable up to 1TB through microSD. The tablet sports a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front. It has a four-speaker from JBL, supported by Dolby Atmos. It is powered by a 8,200 mAh battery, supported by a 10V/2.0A charger.

The tablet comes with a Lenovo Precision Pen 3, which can be magnetically attached to the device for wireless charging and storage. The pen is Bluetooth enabled, thus, auto-pairs with the tablet. It can be used to remotely control on-screen documents, music, images, and recordings using the customisable side button. The tablet comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity. It boots Android 12 operating system.

The tablet comes in storm grey colour with a dual-tone glass finish. It supports Google Kids Space, a dedicated hub for kids to discover, create, and grow.