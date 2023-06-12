Users can't access 6,000 subreddits, as creators protest new API pricing

Following the upcoming application programming interface (API) pricing changes at the social discussion platform Reddit, more than 6,000 subreddits have gone dark, including many of the platform's most-subscribed communities such as r/funny, r/aww, r/gaming, r/music, and r/science, meaning these communities are no longer publicly accessible, even to Reddit users previously subscribed to them.

Many subreddits taking part in the protest will go private for 48 hours, from June 12 to June 14, but some plan to remain private until things change, reports The Verge.

"This isn't something any of us do lightly: we do what we do because we love Reddit, and we truly believe this change will make it impossible to keep doing what we love," r/Toptomcat was quoted as saying.

Christian Selig, the Apollo app developer who posted about Reddit's API pricing that sparked much of the initial outrage, said seeing Reddit's community unite against the proposed changes was "incredibly amazing".

"I really hope Reddit listens," he wrote in a post on the Apollo subreddit.

"I think showing humanity through apologizing for and recognizing that this process was handled poorly, and concrete promises to give developers more time, would go a long way to making people feel heard and instilling community confidence," Selig added.

Also Read Reddit to hand pink slips to 5% of its workforce, reduce fresh hiring Reddit's new feature to allow users to share its content on other platforms Thousands of subreddits plan to go dark over API changes in Reddit Third-party app Apollo shutting down due to Reddit's new API pricing Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media Google making 'paginated mode' default on Docs application for Android AI won't gain human-like cognition, unless connected to robots: Research With demand for handsets, POCO India eyes 75-80% business growth in 2023 We need global cooperation on AI, global AI safety summit soon: Rishi Sunak Mixed reality searches on Google rise 1,130% after Apple unveils Vision Pro

Last week, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to discuss the platform's controversial API changes, confirming that Reddit is not planning to revive its coming API pricing changes that have caused multiple developers to announce they will be shutting down their apps.

In the session, Huffman continued his accusations against Selig's "behaviour and communications" as being "all over the place" and saying he couldn't see Reddit working with the developer further, TechCrunch reported.

--IANS

shs/vd