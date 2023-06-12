close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mixed reality searches on Google rise 1,130% after Apple unveils Vision Pro

The online searches for Mixed Reality (MR) skyrocketed 1,130 per cent globally on Google after Apple unveiled its MR headset Vision Pro last week, a report showed on Monday

IANS New Delhi
Apple’s Vision Pro

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The online searches for Mixed Reality (MR) skyrocketed 1,130 per cent globally on Google after Apple unveiled its MR headset Vision Pro last week, a report showed on Monday.

 

 

Analysis of Google search data revealed that online interest for 'VR' rocketed 300 per cent on June 5 as Apple unveiled its new $3,499 MR headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference in California, the US, according to Digital-adoption.com.

Searches for 'VR,' 'mixed reality,' and 'augmented reality' soared 300 per cent, 1,130 per cent, and 545 per cent after Apple announced its Vision Pro headset.

"There has been a massive surge in AI interest this year. Apple's announcement of Vision Pro has captured audiences at the right time, when new AI technologies, like ChatGPT, have become accessible to almost anyone," a spokesperson from Digital-adoption.com commented.

Also Read

Apple's mixed reality headset may feature high-end screens: Report

Apple's upcoming AR-MR headset may enter mass production in October

Apple's upcoming MR headset may feature health, wellness experiences

Mass shipment of Apple AR headsets to delay further this year, says analyst

Apple may not bring major changes with iOS 17, shifts focus to AR headset

Global cellular IoT connections to surpass 6 billion by 2030: Report

Over 60k Android apps secretly installing adware for last 6 months

Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more

AI may help predict cybersickness in VR users to make tech more accessible

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Apple's announcement comes when online interest in AI, or artificial intelligence, is at its highest point in history.

Google Trends data revealed a 619 per cent increase in 'AI' searches since 2004.

This year has been a breakout year for AI, as search volume has more than doubled from 17 million in January to 42 million in May.

This is partly due to the rapid growth and adoption of accessible technologies like ChatGPT and Google Bard, the report said.

The new technology is described as a step in the "era of spatial computing," where "digital content blends seamlessly with your physical space."

Apple's announcement has also caused spikes in users searching to 'Buy Apple stock,' which increased 1,482 per cent worldwide in the last seven days, the report said.

With two ultra-high-resolution displays, Apple Vision Pro can transform any space into a personal movie theater with a screen that feels 100 feet wide and an advanced Spatial Audio system, according to the company.

Apple Vision Pro also features EyeSight, that helps users stay connected with those around them.

When a person approaches someone wearing Vision Pro, the device feels transparent -- letting the user see them while also displaying the user's eyes.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Augmented reality Google Apple virtual reality Mixed Reality handset

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Global cellular IoT connections to surpass 6 billion by 2030: Report

IIoT
2 min read

Over 60k Android apps secretly installing adware for last 6 months

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Smartwatch
3 min read

Most Popular

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Brands are using emotional AI to enhance the customer's in-store experience

facial recognition, technology
6 min read

We must be a product nation, make our own chips: HCLTech's Ajai Chowdhry

Ajai Chowdhry, HCLTech
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon