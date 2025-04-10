Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo V50e smartphone with AI-powered tools launched: Price, specs, and more

Vivo V50e smartphone with AI-powered tools launched: Price, specs, and more

Vivo said that the V50e will feature an ultra-slim quad-curved display design. Additionally, the midrange smartphone is offered with AI-powered tools such as AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, and more

Vivo V50e (Image: Vivo)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the V50e smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 28,999, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved display, and boasts a 5,600 mAh battery. The V50e has various artificial intelligence-driven features built-in to elevate the user's imaging experience, said Vivo. The smartphone is offered in colourways inspired by gemstones.
 
Vivo V50e: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 28,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999
  • Colours: Sapphire Blue and Pearl White
Vivo V50e: Availability and offers
 
The Vivo V50e smartphone will be available in India starting April 17, on Vivo’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, Amazon, and at select retail outlets.
 
 
As for its introductory offers, customers can avail a bank discount of 10 per cent on select cards from HDFC and SBI Bank. Alternatively, customers can get a bonus of 10 per cent on exchanging their existing device for the Vivo V50e. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months. Additionally, the Vivo TWS earbuds are available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 with the purchase of Vivo V50e either online or offline. 

While making the purchase offline customers can avail a bank discount of 10 per cent on select cards from SBI, HSBC, Amex, DBS, IDFC, Kotak, and more.
 
Vivo V50e: Details
 
The Vivo V50e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved display of 120Hz refresh rate. For smartphone’s camera system, it features a 50MP (Sony IMX882) sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) combined with an 8MP ultra wide angle. On the front, there is a 50MP camera sensor with support for 4K recording. The Vivo V50e brings the “Wedding Portrait Studio” camera feature, which is already available on the company’s existing V-series smartphones.
 
On the software front, the Vivo V50e boots Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 out-of-the-box. It has several AI-based features built-in, including:
 
AI image expander: For expanding images beyond their actual boundaries.
 
Live call translation: It enables real-time text and audio translation, making cross-language conversations effortless
 
AI transcript assist: It converts audio to text, provides summaries, and text-based search functions.
 
AI note assist: It enhances productivity by summarising content, extracting key to-dos, and translating text.
 
Circle to Search: it lets users instantly find information by simply circling content on their screen.
 
AI screen translation: This ensures smooth multilingual communication.
 
AI eraser 2.0: It removes unwanted elements with one tap.
 
AI SuperLink: It enhances network strength and coverage, even in challenging environments.
 
In addition, there is a Gemini Assistant built-in.
 
Vivo V50e: Specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch quad-curved, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5600mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • Protection: IP68/69
  • OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

