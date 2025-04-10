Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi X Pro series QLED TVs launched in India: Check price, offers, more

Xiaomi X Pro series QLED TVs launched in India: Check price, offers, more

Priced at Rs 31,999 upwards, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV series features a Film Maker mode, which the company said preserves visuals as intended by the director

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has launched its new range of QLED TVs, as part of the new X Pro Series. Priced at Rs 31,999 upwards, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs are available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes. Designed with a sleek, bezel-less look, the TVs aim to deliver a cinema-like viewing experience at home with features like Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Vision HDR.
 
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs: Price and availability
  • 43-inch: Rs 31,999
  • 55-inch: Rs 44,999
  • 65-inch: Rs 64,999
The Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV series will be available starting April 16, on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and some retail outlets.
 
 
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs: Introductory offers
 
As part of the introductory offer, customers buying the 65-inch Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV can get a bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 on select HDFC Bank cards. Similarly, customers buying the 43-inch and 55-inch models can get a bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 12 months.

Also Read

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Android 16 beta builds rolling out to Xiaomi, OnePlus phones: How to update

Redmi Buds 6, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, Xiaomi RVC X10

Xiaomi 'Summer Savings Campaign' sale: Check deals on phones, buds and more

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 series with Leica-tuned cameras, now on sale: Check price, offers

car,Xiaomi car

Xiaomi car crash kills three, sparks probe over driver assistance tech

Xiaomi 15 Ultra and photography kit

Xiaomi 15 Ultra review: All-round flagship with focus on imaging excellence

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs: Details
 
Xiaomi said the new QLED TVs are designed to deliver a cinema-like experience at home. The built-in Filmmaker Mode ensures visuals are shown in their intended frame rate and aspect ratio, while preserving original sharpness. Dolby Vision HDR enhances the dynamic range and colour contrast for a more realistic picture. For audio, the TVs are equipped with 34W box speakers and support Dolby Audio. They also feature DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X technologies, which adjust sound output to different types of content for a more immersive experience.   
The new X Pro Series also comes with built-in PatchWall and Xiaomi TV+ platforms, providing users with access to a wide range of live TV channels and personalised recommendations. The TVs support voice commands via Google Assistant and are compatible with Google Cast, Miracast, and Apple AirPlay 2.   
 
On the hardware side, each model includes 32GB of internal storage and a wide range of connectivity options. These include three HDMI ports (one of which supports eARC), two USB ports, Ethernet, AV input, and Bluetooth.

More From This Section

Vivo V50e (Image: Vivo)

Vivo V50e smartphone with AI-powered tools launched: Price, specs, and more

Lumio Vision 9 QD-Mini LED TV

Lumio launches Vision 7 and Vision 9 smart TVs: Features, pricing, offers

Sony BRAVIA FW-98BZ30L

Sony launches BRAVIA BZ30L series 98-inch 4K HDR display at Rs 15 lakh

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), Odyssey G9 (G91F), Odyssey 3D (G90XF)

Samsung launches 3D, 4K OLED Odyssey series gaming monitors: Price, specs

Realme Narzo 80 Pro and Narzo 80x

Realme launches Narzo 80x, 80 Pro 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs

Topics : Xiaomi QLED TVs Smart TVs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiGarena Free Fire CodeQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon