Vivo V70 series with Zeiss camera launching in India soon: What to expect

Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V70 series smartphones in India. The Vivo V70 lineup will include two models — the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite — featuring camera systems co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss. While the company has not yet announced a launch date, it has shared key specifications of the upcoming smartphones.

Vivo V70 series: What to expect

According to the company, the Vivo V70 series smartphones will feature a 6.59-inch flat display design with a metal frame. The phones will use a 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. Vivo has confirmed that the V70 Elite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while both models will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

On the camera front, the V70 series will feature a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor. Both the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite will also include a 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera using the Sony IMX882 sensor. The telephoto camera will support up to 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The smartphones will support 4K video recording at 60fps at zoom levels of up to 3x. On the front, there will be a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo V70 series will also introduce new AI-based camera tools, including AI Magic Weather, AI Floral Blessing, and an India-specific AI Holi Portrait feature, aimed at making photo editing simpler and more customisable.

ALSO READ: Motorola unveils Moto G67, G77 with 108MP zoom camera: Specs, availability Vivo said that the V70 will be available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour options. The V70 Elite, meanwhile, will be offered in Sand Beige, Passion Red, and Authentic Black. Both devices will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphones will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, along with bypass charging.

The V70 series will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and include a range of AI and productivity features. Tools such as AI Creation will help turn rough notes into refined text, while Origin Island’s drag-and-drop functionality will allow users to move content directly into relevant apps. Vivo also said it will introduce One Tap Transfer and an improved Vivo Office Kit, aimed at making file sharing and cross-device workflows more seamless.