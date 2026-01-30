Apple says Gemini-powered Siri will run on its private cloud: What it means

Apple has reportedly confirmed that the upcoming Gemini-powered version of Siri will run on its Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, clarifying how user data will be handled as Apple integrates Google’s AI models into its digital assistant.

The confirmation came during Apple’s latest earnings call, where CEO Tim Cook was asked about the recently announced partnership between Apple and Google to use Gemini models for next-generation Siri features. While Apple declined to share specifics about the commercial terms of the deal, Cook said the collaboration will continue to follow Apple’s existing privacy framework.

According to a report by 9To5Google, Cook said Gemini-powered Siri will continue to run either on-device or through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute system. He described the partnership as a collaboration, adding that Apple will continue its own in-house AI development alongside Gemini. However, he made it clear that the personalised version of Siri will rely on Google’s models as part of this arrangement.

What is Apple Private Cloud Compute

Private Cloud Compute is Apple’s cloud-based extension of on-device processing, introduced as part of Apple Intelligence . The system is designed to handle tasks that exceed the processing limits of a device while applying the same privacy protections Apple claims to use for local data.

Under this model, requests that cannot be processed on-device are sent to Apple-operated servers. Apple says data processed through Private Cloud Compute is not stored, not used to train models, and not accessible to Apple employees. The company has also said the system is built to minimise the amount of data shared with the cloud in the first place.

Gemini-powered Siri: What to expect

Apple did not outline specific features during the earnings call, but earlier reports suggest that Gemini will power Siri’s underlying intelligence layer rather than replace Siri outright. Cook said the collaboration allows Apple to “unlock a lot of experiences” while maintaining what he described as industry-leading privacy standards.

The Gemini-powered version of Siri is expected to enable features Apple first previewed in 2024 under the Apple Intelligence banner. These include improved personal context understanding, on-screen awareness, and the ability to take actions within apps. The features were delayed after Apple said early versions did not meet its reliability standards.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the first set of Gemini-powered Siri features could debut as early as February, likely with the iOS 26.4 beta. Apple is also said to be working on a larger Siri overhaul planned for later this year. According to the report, the company is developing a chatbot-style version of Siri, codenamed “Campos,” which is expected to arrive with its next major software cycle.