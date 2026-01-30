Samsung plans to launch AR glasses and wide-fold smartphone in 2026: Report

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to expand its portfolio this year with new products. According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung, during its Q4 CY2025 earnings call this week, hinted at new products coming to stores in 2026, including augmented reality (AR) glasses and a fresh lineup of foldable devices.

Samsung AR glasses in 2026

Samsung first hinted at its XR glasses in October, 2025, around the same time it unveiled the Galaxy XR headset. The maiden Samsung glasses are expected to be comparable to Ray-Ban Meta, without a built-in display, but with speakers, microphones, and a camera.

9To5Google noted that since Google has also committed to launching Android XR–based monocular smart glasses this year, it is possible that Samsung may release a display-enabled AR glasses, too. This approach follows Meta’s footsteps as it released AI glasses first and then followed up on them with AR glasses called Meta Ray Ban Display.

Notably, since both Google and Samsung’s glasses are expected to be powered by the Android XR platform, it is possible that we may see some similarities between the two on top of the Gemini-powered experiences.

Samsung foldable in 2026

9To5Google quoted head of Samsung’s mobile marketing division, Seong H. Cho, as saying, "For foldable devices, we plan to strengthen our product lineup and continue form factor innovations, such as TriFold launched in December 2025 , to deliver new user experiences in order to expand our customer base.”

Another executive later added, “In the second half (of 2026), we plan to launch new foldable products with enhanced competitiveness to pursue further growth.”

According to several reports, Samsung has been working on a wide-foldable smartphone, akin to the anticipated Apple iPhone Fold. The Samsung wide-fold is expected to utilise a 4:3 aspect ratio, which is more in line with an iPad.

iPhone Fold: What to expect

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone this year, possibly alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. According to a 9To5Mac report, the “iPhone Fold” may adopt a wider design with a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded, resembling an iPad mini rather than existing book-style foldable design. When opened, the device is likely to sport a 7.76-inch inner display, smaller than the iPad mini’s 8.3-inch panel. In its folded state, the device is expected to be shorter and wider than current iPhones, potentially even more compact than the discontinued iPhone mini, yet wider than the Pro Max models.

The wider 4:3 aspect ratio could allow Apple to position the foldable iPhone as a more media-friendly and multitasking-focused device, with a layout better suited for video consumption and iPad-like features such as enhanced split-screen controls.

The device is expected to measure around 9–9.5mm when folded and 4.5–4.8mm when unfolded, making it slightly thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Camera hardware is said to include a dual rear setup led by a 48MP primary sensor, along with two 24MP front-facing cameras, one on each display. Reports also suggest Apple may switch from Face ID to Touch ID, enabling punch-hole cutouts instead of the Dynamic Island. Powering the device could be an A20-series chip, built on TSMC’s 2nm process, which is likely to bring gains in performance, efficiency, and on-device AI.

