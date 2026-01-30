Friday, January 30, 2026 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung plans to launch AR glasses and wide-fold smartphone in 2026: Report

Samsung plans to launch AR glasses and wide-fold smartphone in 2026: Report

Samsung at its Q4, CY2025 earnings call has reportedly hinted at launching AR glasses alongside expanding its foldable portfolio with a new wide-fold smartphone in 2026

Samsung says a number of XR and AI wearables are in development (Image: Screengrab from Samsung's livestream)

Samsung says a number of XR and AI wearables are in development (Image: Screengrab from Samsung's livestream)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to expand its portfolio this year with new products. According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung, during its Q4 CY2025 earnings call this week, hinted at new products coming to stores in 2026, including augmented reality (AR) glasses and a fresh lineup of foldable devices.

Samsung AR glasses in 2026

Samsung first hinted at its XR glasses in October, 2025, around the same time it unveiled the Galaxy XR headset. The maiden Samsung glasses are expected to be comparable to Ray-Ban Meta, without a built-in display, but with speakers, microphones, and a camera. 
 
9To5Google noted that since Google has also committed to launching Android XR–based monocular smart glasses this year, it is possible that Samsung may release a display-enabled AR glasses, too. This approach follows Meta’s footsteps as it released AI glasses first and then followed up on them with AR glasses called Meta Ray Ban Display. 
 
 
Notably, since both Google and Samsung’s glasses are expected to be powered by the Android XR platform, it is possible that we may see some similarities between the two on top of the Gemini-powered experiences.

Also Read

Samsung

Samsung, SK Hynix warn AI boom may squeeze PC, smartphone chip supply

Snap Spectacles

Snap spins off smart glasses unit into Specs Inc, AR glasses launch in 2026

Samsung's new layer of display privacy (Image: Samsung)

Samsung shows 'privacy display' in time for Galaxy S26 series launch: Watch

Samsung galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series to launch alongside Galaxy S26 series: Report

Samsung Logo

Samsung to start producing HBM4 chips from Feb for Nvidia supply: Report

Samsung foldable in 2026

9To5Google quoted head of Samsung’s mobile marketing division, Seong H. Cho, as saying, "For foldable devices, we plan to strengthen our product lineup and continue form factor innovations, such as TriFold launched in December 2025, to deliver new user experiences in order to expand our customer base.”
 
Another executive later added, “In the second half (of 2026), we plan to launch new foldable products with enhanced competitiveness to pursue further growth.”
 
According to several reports, Samsung has been working on a wide-foldable smartphone, akin to the anticipated Apple iPhone Fold. The Samsung wide-fold is expected to utilise a 4:3 aspect ratio, which is more in line with an iPad. 

iPhone Fold: What to expect

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone this year, possibly alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. According to a 9To5Mac report, the “iPhone Fold” may adopt a wider design with a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded, resembling an iPad mini rather than existing book-style foldable design. When opened, the device is likely to sport a 7.76-inch inner display, smaller than the iPad mini’s 8.3-inch panel. In its folded state, the device is expected to be shorter and wider than current iPhones, potentially even more compact than the discontinued iPhone mini, yet wider than the Pro Max models.
 
The wider 4:3 aspect ratio could allow Apple to position the foldable iPhone as a more media-friendly and multitasking-focused device, with a layout better suited for video consumption and iPad-like features such as enhanced split-screen controls.
 
The device is expected to measure around 9–9.5mm when folded and 4.5–4.8mm when unfolded, making it slightly thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Camera hardware is said to include a dual rear setup led by a 48MP primary sensor, along with two 24MP front-facing cameras, one on each display. Reports also suggest Apple may switch from Face ID to Touch ID, enabling punch-hole cutouts instead of the Dynamic Island. Powering the device could be an A20-series chip, built on TSMC’s 2nm process, which is likely to bring gains in performance, efficiency, and on-device AI.

iPhone Fold: Expected specifications

  • Cover screen: 5.3-inch 
  • Folding screen: 7.8-inch
  • Processor: A20 Pro chip
  • Rear camera: 48MP primary + 48MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 18MP (cover screen) + 18MP (folding screen)
  • Chassis: Titanium+ Aluminium
  • Modem chip: Apple C2

More From This Section

WhatsApp

WhatsApp explores subscription to unlock extra in-app features: Details

Google Gemini-powered Apple Siri

Apple says Gemini-powered Siri will run on its private cloud: What it means

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 30: How to get Frilly Ribbon backpack

WhatsApp

US investigates claims Meta could access private WhatsApp messages

Spotify's group chat feature

Spotify expands in-app messaging feature to groups: Here is how it works

Topics : Samsung Foldable devices smart glass

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance