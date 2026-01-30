Friday, January 30, 2026 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung announces Galaxy F70 series, smartphone unveiling on Feb 2: Details

Samsung announces Galaxy F70 series, smartphone unveiling on Feb 2: Details

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy F70 series will be unveiled on February 2 in India, positioning the mid-range lineup as camera-first smartphones with prices under Rs 30,000

Samsung Galaxy F70 series

Samsung Galaxy F70 series

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is preparing to expand its Galaxy F lineup with the launch of the Galaxy F70 series smartphones in India. The company has announced that it will reveal the Galaxy F70 series on February 2. Additionally, a microsite for the Samsung Galaxy F70 series has gone live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
 
While the Flipkart microsite does not reveal specifications beyond the unveiling date, Samsung has said that the Galaxy F70 series will be camera-focused smartphones. In a press release, the company said, “Rooted in Samsung’s technological leadership and meaningful innovation, the Galaxy F70 series places camera at the centre of the smartphone experience.”
 

Samsung Galaxy F70 series: What to expect

Samsung has not detailed the specifications of the first Galaxy F70 series phone. However, the company said that devices in the new series will combine capable hardware with new AI-driven features, aimed at helping users stand out through enhanced performance and functionality.

Also Read

Samsung says a number of XR and AI wearables are in development (Image: Screengrab from Samsung's livestream)

Samsung plans to launch AR glasses and wide-fold smartphone in 2026: Report

Samsung

Samsung, SK Hynix warn AI boom may squeeze PC, smartphone chip supply

Tech Wrap January 29

Tech Wrap Jan 29: Redmi Note 15 Pro series, Realme P4 Power, Google Chrome

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G

Samsung Galaxy A07 to be launched in Feb with 6000mAh battery, 25W charging

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get satellite messaging, SOS: What to expect

 
According to Samsung, the Galaxy F70 lineup will be positioned in the mid-range segment, with pricing set below Rs 30,000. The company has also indicated that the first Galaxy F70 model will be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy A07 to launch in February

Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy A07 5G will be launched in India in the first week of February. Announcing the timeline, the company revealed that the smartphone will feature a ‘Track Camera Deco’ design and a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The device will arrive as the 5G successor to the existing Galaxy A07 4G sold in India.
 
In terms of specifications, Samsung said the Galaxy A07 5G will sport a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of brightness, protected by two-step tempered glass. The phone will feature an 8MP front camera and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.
 

More From This Section

NotebookLM's Video Overview feature

Google adds Video Overviews to NotebookLM app on Android, iOS: Report

Hands-free Gemini experience in Google Maps for walking and cycling

Now you can access Gemini on Google Maps hands-free while walking, cycling

Google

Google India profit remains almost flat at ₹1,437 cr, revenue dips 3.2%

WhatsApp

WhatsApp explores subscription to unlock extra in-app features: Details

Google Gemini-powered Apple Siri

Apple says Gemini-powered Siri will run on its private cloud: What it means

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance