Samsung announces Galaxy F70 series, smartphone unveiling on Feb 2: Details

Samsung is preparing to expand its Galaxy F lineup with the launch of the Galaxy F70 series smartphones in India. The company has announced that it will reveal the Galaxy F70 series on February 2. Additionally, a microsite for the Samsung Galaxy F70 series has gone live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

While the Flipkart microsite does not reveal specifications beyond the unveiling date, Samsung has said that the Galaxy F70 series will be camera-focused smartphones. In a press release, the company said, “Rooted in Samsung’s technological leadership and meaningful innovation, the Galaxy F70 series places camera at the centre of the smartphone experience.”

Samsung Galaxy F70 series: What to expect

Samsung has not detailed the specifications of the first Galaxy F70 series phone. However, the company said that devices in the new series will combine capable hardware with new AI-driven features, aimed at helping users stand out through enhanced performance and functionality.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy F70 lineup will be positioned in the mid-range segment, with pricing set below Rs 30,000. The company has also indicated that the first Galaxy F70 model will be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy A07 to launch in February

Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy A07 5G will be launched in India in the first week of February. Announcing the timeline, the company revealed that the smartphone will feature a ‘Track Camera Deco’ design and a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The device will arrive as the 5G successor to the existing Galaxy A07 4G sold in India.

In terms of specifications, Samsung said the Galaxy A07 5G will sport a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of brightness, protected by two-step tempered glass. The phone will feature an 8MP front camera and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.