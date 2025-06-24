Tech Wrap June 24: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Google AI Mode, Vivo T4 Lite

Samsung has scheduled its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event for July 9 in Brooklyn, US. During the event, the company is expected to showcase its latest foldable smartphones, a new Galaxy Watch lineup, and more. The South Korean tech giant said in its announcement that the next-generation devices are designed around user-centric principles, incorporating Galaxy AI more deeply at the software level to deliver a more autonomous user experience. Samsung emphasized that AI’s role will expand beyond apps and tools, asserting that “AI will become UI”.
Google has introduced AI Mode in Search in India starting June 24. Previously tested in the United States, this feature is now available to Indian users as part of a Labs experiment. Initially rolled out in English, AI Mode is intended to transform the search experience by handling more detailed and complex queries. It generates AI-based responses supplemented with links to reliable sources, the company stated.
Vivo launched its T4 Lite 5G smartphone in India on June 24. Priced from ₹9,999, this affordable 5G handset features the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It comes equipped with a 6.74-inch LCD screen offering a 90Hz refresh rate. A 6,000 mAh battery powers the phone, promising extended usage. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.
In collaboration with Dolby Laboratories and Google, Lenovo has unveiled the Chromebook Plus 14. The device is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra chip and is the first Chromebook to support Dolby Atmos surround sound. It sports an OLED display and boasts a suite of built-in AI tools aimed at enhancing productivity, simplifying routine tasks, and improving overall interaction.
Apple has rolled out the second developer beta of iOS 26, bringing refinements to the interface and introducing features such as a Live Radio widget for Apple Music. This update marks the first revisions since the OS was announced at WWDC 2025. Notably, iOS 26 features a new Liquid Glass design, Apple Intelligence tools, and redesigned core applications.
Microsoft is streamlining the PC gaming experience with a major update to the Xbox app for Windows. The update adds integration with Steam and other platforms, offering a unified library preview where users can access titles from Xbox, Game Pass, Steam, and Battle.net. This change aims to centralize access and simplify game discovery.
Ahead of the July 9 launch, Samsung has begun accepting pre-reservations in India for its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, along with new Galaxy Watch models. Customers can pay ₹1,999 to pre-reserve the devices and receive purchase benefits valued at up to ₹5,999.
VSCO is preparing to release a new camera app for iPhone users, named Capture. Positioned as an alternative to Apple’s native camera app, Capture allows users to apply film-style presets before snapping photos—eliminating the need for editing after the shot, according to 9To5Mac.
Google is enhancing its Chromebook Plus lineup with a major ChromeOS update. The update introduces AI-powered tools embedded directly into the operating system, designed to make daily tasks easier and more efficient without relying on external apps or extensions.
Apple may equip its iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models with a new vapor chamber cooling mechanism, moving away from the current graphite sheet-based solution. As reported by 9To5Mac, a recently leaked image reveals a copper component thought to be part of this revamped thermal system, which could enhance heat management in future iPhones.
Sindhu Gangadharan, chairperson of Nasscom, stated that the industry body is involved in key discussions on global tariff frameworks and visa regulations. In a conversation with Aashish Aryan in Noida, she highlighted that despite trade policy challenges, global firms remain eager to invest in India. This is demonstrated by the rapid expansion of global capability centres (GCCs) across the country. Edited excerpts: