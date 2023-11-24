WD starts shipping its 24TB CMR HDD, ramps up 28TB SMR HDD: Details

Western Digital (WD) has started shipping its 10-disk CMR Hard Disk Drive line with 24 TB storage space for hyperscale, cloud and enterprise data centre users. WD has also ramped up production of the new 28TB SMR HDD, which has been sampling since August.

WD said that these drives are built on a platform specifically designed for data centre customers, providing the highest storage capacity while being cost-effective. The company claims these new generation HDDs are 10 per cent more energy efficient per terabyte compared to the previous generation while being sustainable.

“The 24TB CMR HDDs and 28TB SMR HDDs not only address the escalating demands of data-intensive applications but also contribute significantly to our sustainability goals. These innovations support our mission to help our customers create digital infrastructure that is not only technologically advanced but also environmentally conscious.” Said Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, Western Digital India.

28TB Ultrastar DC HC680 SMR HDD: Details

WD said that at 28TB, the new Ultrastar DC HC680 SMR HDD provides the necessary storage density for hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. It has been designed for sequential write workloads where storage density, power consumption per terabyte and running cost per terabyte are critical parameters. It targets environments such as bulk storage, online backup and archive, video surveillance, cloud storage, storage for regulatory compliance, big data storage, and other applications where data may be infrequently accessed.

24TB Ultrastar DC HC580 CMR HDD: Details

The Ultrastar DC HC580 24TB CMR HDD comes with improved OptiNAND technology, allowing data centre customers to maximise their storage within the same footprint, and in power-constrained environments. For better storage density, the HC580 can enable up to 612TB 1 of raw storage per rack unit in a 4U 102-drive bay solution. These drives are also more power efficient, providing 12% less power consumption per terabyte compared to the company’s previous 22TB version.



WD said, the Ultrastar DC HC680 and HC580 HDDs are currently being qualified by select hyperscalers, CSPs and OEM customers and are now available for large enterprise customers.