Sensex (-0.08%)
65968.24 -49.57
Nifty (-0.06%)
19790.10 -11.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.34%)
6442.00 + 22.10
Nifty Midcap (0.10%)
42069.05 + 41.75
Nifty Bank (0.39%)
43748.10 + 170.60
Heatmap

WD starts shipping its 24TB CMR HDD, ramps up 28TB SMR HDD: Details

The Ultrastar DC HC680 and HC580 HDDs are currently being qualified by select hyperscalers, CSPs and OEM customers, and are now available for large enterprise customers

WD 24TB CMR Hard Disk Drive, WD 28TB SMR Hard Disk Drive, 28TB Ultrastar DC HC680 SMR HDD, 24TB Ultrastar DC HC580 CMR HDD, 24TB Ultrastar DC HC580 CMR HDD details, 24TB Ultrastar DC HC580 CMR HDD features, 24TB Ultrastar DC HC580 CMR HDD availabilit

Photo: Western Digital (WD)

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 3:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Western Digital (WD) has started shipping its 10-disk CMR Hard Disk Drive line with 24 TB storage space for hyperscale, cloud and enterprise data centre users. WD has also ramped up production of the new 28TB SMR HDD, which has been sampling since August.

WD said that these drives are built on a platform specifically designed for data centre customers, providing the highest storage capacity while being cost-effective. The company claims these new generation HDDs are 10 per cent more energy efficient per terabyte compared to the previous generation while being sustainable.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The 24TB CMR HDDs and 28TB SMR HDDs not only address the escalating demands of data-intensive applications but also contribute significantly to our sustainability goals. These innovations support our mission to help our customers create digital infrastructure that is not only technologically advanced but also environmentally conscious.” Said Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, Western Digital India.

28TB Ultrastar DC HC680 SMR HDD: Details

WD said that at 28TB, the new Ultrastar DC HC680 SMR HDD provides the necessary storage density for hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. It has been designed for sequential write workloads where storage density, power consumption per terabyte and running cost per terabyte are critical parameters. It targets environments such as bulk storage, online backup and archive, video surveillance, cloud storage, storage for regulatory compliance, big data storage, and other applications where data may be infrequently accessed.

24TB Ultrastar DC HC580 CMR HDD: Details

The Ultrastar DC HC580 24TB CMR HDD comes with improved OptiNAND technology, allowing data centre customers to maximise their storage within the same footprint, and in power-constrained environments. For better storage density, the HC580 can enable up to 612TB 1 of raw storage per rack unit in a 4U 102-drive bay solution. These drives are also more power efficient, providing 12% less power consumption per terabyte compared to the company’s previous 22TB version.


WD said, the Ultrastar DC HC680 and HC580 HDDs are currently being qualified by select hyperscalers, CSPs and OEM customers and are now available for large enterprise customers.

Also Read

Tim Cook confirms that Apple is working on generative-AI based features

Google Drive gets redesigned homepage, new Activity section showing updates

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

Samsung to debut Galaxy AI mobile experience early next year: Details here

Apple 'Scary Fast' event on October 30: Where to watch and what to expect

What is Q Star, AI breakthrough allegedly responsible for Altman's ouster?

Govt to enable citizens to file FIR against social media companies

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

Probing data breach claim, no current security issue detected: Tata's IHCL

Topics : Western Digital group Cold storage Data storage data storage technology Technology

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon