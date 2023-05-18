close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Beta reveals iOS-Like message menu in development: Report

WhatsApp's redesigned menu will be similar to the context menu for selected messages on iOS

BS Web Team New Delhi
Image courtesy: Agence France-Presse (AFP)

Image courtesy: Agence France-Presse (AFP)

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp has been working on a redesigned message menu for the Android version of the messaging app, reported Gadgets360.
 
The redesigned menu will be similar to the context menu for selected messages on iOS.

After long-pressing on a specific message, the menu will show five options. The new changes were spotted on WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.11.4 update.

According to a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, the new update will enable users to quickly choose actions for a selected message. 
 
A screenshot of the upcoming message menu displaying five options - Delete, Forward, Reply, Keep, and Info - displayed below a selected message, was shared by the update tracker.

At the present moment, users are shown six options -- Delete, Forward, Reply, Star, Info, and Copy -- at the top of the chat window after a message is selected. Emojis also appear on the chosen message.
 

Also Read

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

WhatsApp details privacy and safety features rolled out in 2022

Google launches Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries: Report

Non-skippable 30-sec ads, new pause button on TV, announces YouTube

Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS to launch in India this month

Realme launches Narzo N53 smartphone in India: Know price, specs, features

Explained: Generative to conversational, understanding the many forms of AI

WhatsApp has not communicated if this set of changes will be made available to beta testers. The company could eventually roll it out as part of a beta update before it arrives on the stable channel or simply drop the feature altogether, as with all features which need to be tested.
 
WhatsApp was also spotted developing a new user interface for Android users, which is reportedly similar to the UI on iOS. This will make it easier for the user to switch from Android to iOS and vice versa.
 
The new UI will also possess a  redesigned bottom bar for Android users. The new interface will help users quickly access important features right from the bottom-placed navigation bar.
 
Recently, the instant messaging app launched a new feature, called ‘Chat Lock’, which allows users to lock specific chats using either a password or biometric authentication.
Topics : whatsapp Technology BS Web Reports

First Published: May 18 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Google launches Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries: Report

Google Workspace
1 min read

Non-skippable 30-sec ads, new pause button on TV, announces YouTube

youtube
2 min read

Nothing confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 for Phone (2): Details

Nothing
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS to launch in India this month

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Realme launches Narzo N53 smartphone in India: Know price, specs, features

Realme Narzo N53 (Photo: Realme)
2 min read

EV penetration: At 1.1%, India is far behind Asian average of 17.3%

electric vehicle
4 min read
Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Sensex ends lower for third straight day, slips 129 pts; SBI, ITC dip 2%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon