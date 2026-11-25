Quick commerce players that use a network of so-called dark stores to fulfil online delivery in minutes could soon face some competition from a government-backed model.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) - an open decentralised commerce network initiative from the Commerce Ministry's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) - is readying to launch 'NearU', a model which will move e-commerce shopping to local stores close to the buyer and make delivery faster.

The model is scheduled for a December launch in parts of Delhi in a “proof of concept” experiment. A top executive said the aim is to ensure delivery of mobile phones in just four hours and other electronic items like the in-demand air purifiers the next day. He also points out that sellers who are joining the network are already aligned to provide a two-hour delivery service. A nationwide rollout will be done in phases.

The non-profit ONDC will initially launch the model only for electronic goods; other product categories which currently are delivered by q-com players will follow.

How the NearU model works

A consumer can check the inventory of mobile phones or electronic items available in the 'Near U' catalogues, check the price and place an order to buy. The order is then broadcast to retail stores within a 4-5 kilometre range, and any store that has the product can fulfill it. The store can deliver the product on its own or use any of the logistics partners available on the ONDC platform.

If it works, the ONDC initiative could provide an alternative model for quick delivery, compared to current q-com players who have invested in a network of dark stores to fulfill deliveries, typically within 10-20 minutes.

Unlike the current q-com model, where substantial inventory costs are involved to stock products in dark stores, the ONDC model does not require extra inventory. It primarily provides existing stores with an additional online business channel to boost sales.

ONDC is also in talks with multiple apps like Gadget360 - an online destination for tech products - where consumers can order mobile phones and electronic items. It is also in the process of onboarding about 70-80 brick-and-mortar stores on their network, which include electronic chain stores like Hotspot, to fulfil orders.

Bidding model in second phase

ONDC will also launch a bidding model for buyers and sellers in the second phase, an ONDC official said. In this system, a customer can place a bid for the phone. The bid will be opened after 30 minutes or more, and if a retailer is willing to sell at that price, the order will be confirmed and placed. The delivery timeline will remain the same.